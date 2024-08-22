Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s period horror series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 to premiere on September 27; Report

Good news for Gyeongseong Creature fans! The Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Korean horror series is all set to return with a new season. According to the latest report, the highly-anticipated season 2 will premiere on September 27, almost 8 months after the first season was released.

On August 22, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer period horror series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will premiere on September 27. The actors are currently coordinating with the promotional schedule ahead of the highly-anticipated release.

Spilt into two parts, the 10-episode series Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 arrived on December 22, 2023. Part 2 of the first season was promptly released on January 5, 2024, on Netflix.

Set in the backdrop of 1945’s Japan-colonized Gyeongseong, the story revolves around a human-created monster and its heartbreaking tale. Park Seo Joon stars as Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy pawnshop owner whose rags-to-riches story will inspire anyone. He is also the best informant in Gyeonseong.

When he is tasked with finding the missing mistress of a military officer, he crosses paths with Yoon Chae Ok (played by Han So Hee), a skilled fighter specializing in finding missing people. Together with her father, she came to Gyeongseong to trace her lost mother.

After realizing their similar goal, Yoon Chae Ok and Jang Tae Sang join hands to set on a perilous expedition. Along the way, they come across a vicious monster born from human greed that makes them question everything they know so far about the world. This jolting horror-thriller comes with a dark twist, heartbreaks, and romance, all packed in together.

Apart from the two lead characters, Gyeonseong Creature also features many talented actors like Claudia Kim, Wi Ha Joon, Ji Woo, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, and others.

Upon its release, the first part of the series ranked atop Netflix Global Top TV Show list and additionally claimed the third spot on the Top 10 Non-English TV Shows category on the OTT platform. Although in South Korea it received a mixed response, Gyeongseong Creature garnered significant attraction overseas.

