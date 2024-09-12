7 underrated Korean shows from 2024 to add to your list: The Atypical Family, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and more

Looking for a K-drama that will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with a box of tissues? Look no further! In 2024, the Korean drama world is filled with captivating, underrated shows that will have you hooked from the very first episode. These stories explore themes of love, loss, and redemption, taking viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

From tragic romances to heartwarming family sagas, there's an underrated K-drama for every mood. So, grab your snacks, get cozy, and prepare to be swept away by the powerful storytelling and unforgettable characters of these 7 must-watch dramas.

The Atypical Family

The Atypical Family is a fantasy romance about Bok Gwi-ju and his family, who have lost their superpowers due to modern life’s challenges. Their world turns upside down when a clever con artist, Do Da-hae, steps in. She helps them rediscover their powers and find love along the way. This heartwarming story blends family struggles with magical elements, making it a must-watch underrated K-drama in 2024.

The Midnight Romance

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows Seo Hye-jin, a seasoned cram school teacher, whose life changes when her former student, Lee Jun-ho, comes back after ten years. Amidst the intense world of private education, their secret romance begins to bloom.

This touching story of love and second chances is set against the backdrop of academic pressure, making it a must-watch underrated K-drama in 2024.

Parasyte: The Grey

Parasyte: The Grey is a sci-fi horror series about parasitic creatures that take over humans. After being stabbed, Jeong Su-in becomes a parasite herself. With Seol Kang-woo’s help, she battles to survive against other parasites.

This thrilling story of survival and unexpected alliances is set in a world where danger lurks at every corner, making it a must-watch underrated K-drama in 2024.

Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM is a romantic comedy about Ha Yoon-seo, a strong and independent woman, who tries to end things with Seo Joo-won, a chaebol heir who believes in true love. Despite her attempts, Joo-won is determined to win her heart. Their story is filled with unexpected twists and turns, making it a delightful and must-watch underrated K-drama in 2024.

DNA Lover

Han So-jin, a genetic researcher, tries to find her perfect match using DNA after many failed relationships. She meets Shim Yeon-woo, an obstetrician. Their journey to love is full of funny and heartwarming moments. This underrated K-drama is a must-watch in 2024 for its unique story and charming characters.

Black Out

This intense drama is about a detective who loses his memory after a traumatic event. As he tries to remember his past, he discovers dark secrets and a web of lies. These secrets put his life and the lives of his loved ones in danger.

The story is full of suspense and emotional twists, making it a must-watch underrated K-drama in 2024. The detective’s journey to uncover the truth and protect those he cares about will keep you hooked.

No Gain, No Love

This story is about a struggling actress who meets a wealthy businessman. Their worlds are very different, but they fall into a passionate and tumultuous romance. As they navigate their relationship, they learn that love isn’t easy and requires sacrifices and compromises.

This underrated K-drama is a must-watch in 2024 for its emotional depth and the powerful chemistry between the leads. Their journey of love and growth will keep you engaged and rooting for them.

Underrated K-dramas are perfect for fans who love emotional rollercoasters. These shows often feature intense love stories, heartbreaking sacrifices, and unforgettable characters. Watching them can be a cathartic experience, allowing viewers to feel a wide range of emotions.

They remind us that love and pain often go hand in hand, making the happy moments even more precious. So, grab some tissues and get ready to dive into these touching stories that will stay with you long after the final episode. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to K-dramas, these underrated K-dramas are sure to leave a lasting impression. Enjoy the journey!

