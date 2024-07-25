A-List to Playlist Teaser: Jo Jung Suk gets ready to make debut as singer and receives help from Jung Kyung Ho

A-List to Playlist is an upcoming reality show that will showcase actor Jo Jung Suk's journey as he makes his debut as an actor with the help of Moon Sang Hoon, Jung Sang Hoon, and Jung Kyung Ho.

Jo Jung Suk is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in dramas like Hospital Playlist, Dare to Dream, Oh My Ghost, and more. Here is a look at the teaser of the variety show.

A-List to Playlist teaser featuring Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, and more

On July 25, Netflix dropped the teaser for their upcoming variety show A-List to Playlist which will follow the journey of Jo Jung Suk as he makes his dream of becoming a singer come true with help from actors Jung Sang Hoon, Moon Sang Hoon, and Hospital Playlist co-star Jung Kyung Ho. Watch the teaser below.

Jung Kyung Ho takes on the role of the music video director, Jung Sang Hoon is the CEO of the agency and Moon Sang Hoon fulfills the task of the publicity manager.

The teaser reveals the tension that arises among the four actors as they embark into a space that is unknown to them. This gives rise to stress and pressure in their dynamics as their patience is tested.

The video opens with Jo Jung Suk saying, "I haven't committed a crime. Unless my love for music is a crime." The teaser promises a hilarious and fun ride.

Advertisement

More about A-List to Playlist

A-List to Playlist will be premiering on August 30 and will be streaming on Netflix.

The show follows the veteran actor Jo Jung Suk as he pursues his dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. He joins forces with actors Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Sang Hoon, and Moon Sang Hoon.

Jo Jung Suk has already showcased his talent as a singer in the hit series Hospital Playlist.

ALSO READ: 'People unfollow me': Serendipity’s Embrace actor Kim So Hyun shares how middle school efforts backfired on her