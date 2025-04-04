Idly Kadai New Release Date: Dhanush, Nithya Menen starrer rescheduled to October

Dhanush is all set for his next directorial venture Idly Kadai, where he would be sharing the screen with National Award winning actress Nithya Menen. For a long time now, reports about the movie rescheduling its release date from April 10 had surfaced. And now the makers have finally unveiled a new date, dropping a formal announcement.

Taking to X, Dhanush dropped a new poster of the film and unveiled the final release date of Idly Kadai. The movie would now hit the big screens on October 1, 2025.

Check out the post here:

Sharing the post, the actor wrote “Idli kadai #oct1”

Well back on March 24, the producer of the movie Akash Baskaran confirmed that Idly Kadai is likely to get postponed, since some more work was left for shooting. Moreover, he added that the postponement would be due to scheduling conflicts, since not all actors in the movie are available at the same time to complete the remaining part of the shoot.

He said “We have almost completed the film. Just another 10 per cent remains to be shot. We need to shoot this in foreign. It is a combination scene that will have Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay sir, Rajkiran sir, Parthiban sir and all the actors. We couldn't get common dates of all the artists and that was the reason why we couldn't shoot this combination sequence. We didn't want to rush through as the film has come out really well.”

He also highlighted that actor Arun Vijay would be locking horns with Dhanush as the antagonist in the movie, and that audiences can expect an intense face off between the two stars.

Idly Kadai has music composed by GV Prakash and also stars Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, P Samuthirakani, Rajkiran and others.

In other news, Dhanush is currently filming Tere Ishk Mein with Kriti Sanon, directed by Anand L Rai. He also has Sekhar Kammula’s Kuberaa lined up next.

