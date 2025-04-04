Box Office: With A Working Man, Amazon MGM proves why they are the smartest producers; here's how

In a time when studios like Warner Bros. and Disney are failing to make big dollars despite investing a significant chunk on productions like Mickey 17 and Snow White, Amazon MGM is emerging as one of the smartest—if not the smartest—studios in Hollywood.

The Jeff Bezos-owned entertainment holding’s latest theatrical venture, A Working Man, has been performing splendidly at the worldwide box office since its March 28 release. Despite a mid-week dip on Wednesday, the film grossed USD 985K, amassing USD 19.6 million at the domestic box office in just six days and taking its global total to USD 36.2 million so far, positioning itself as a financial win for the studio.

Comparisons to similar R-rated actioners show that A Working Man is performing well. It has surpassed Wrath of Man’s USD 593K collection with a 23.9 percent drop and Expend4bles’ USD 555K earnings with a 49.1 percent wane at the same point in their respective runs. The movie, however, trails behind John Wick: Chapter 4 (USD 1.1M, -29.5%) and The Beekeeper (USD 1.1M, -35%).

What Amazon MGM stands to gain from A Working Man’s performance is that it spent only USD 20 million on distribution and promotion, with Black Bear covering the production cost. This made the venture for the former studio a low-risk and high-reward undertaking—one that will continue to generate revenue once it transitions to Prime Video, where premium rentals and streaming subscriptions will add to its profitability.

Amazon MGM has mastered a hybrid strategy that few other studios have tapped. By leveraging theatrical releases to generate buzz and maximize box office revenue before moving the films to its streaming platform, the studio ensures that each project makes financial sense. It had successfully done this before with The Beekeeper, which also starred Statham.

A Working Man, for the uninitiated, stars Jason Statham as a former Royal Marine commando who now makes a living as a construction worker. He is close to his boss’s family, hence feels obliged to help when their teenage daughter is kidnapped by a Russian human trafficking gang.

With brutal action sequences and a gripping, revenge-driven narrative, the film has found a dedicated audience among action movie enthusiasts. Make sure to catch it in theaters near you!

