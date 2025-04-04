Test Movie Review: R Madhavan and Nayanthara lead a gripping game of greed, but the rest just tests your patience

R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth starrer Test has finally been released directly on OTT on April 4, 2025. The film, directed by S. Sashikanth, is available for streaming on Netflix.

If you're planning to watch this sports drama thriller, here’s the Pinkvilla review to help you decide if it's worth it.

The Plot:

The film Test primarily focuses on three characters: Arjun, a Test cricketer; Saravanan, a scientist; and his wife, Kumudha. Each of them is navigating a tumultuous journey. Their lives take a dramatic turn when their worlds unravel in different ways, setting the stage for an interconnected tale of greed, ambition, and personal fallout.

What happens to them and how they move forward forms the core premise of the film.

The Good:

The biggest takeaway from Test lies in the performances of R Madhavan and Nayanthara. While Nayanthara occasionally struggles to find her footing, Madhavan delivers an incredible performance, reaching an intense level of acting that captivates the audience.

The powerhouse performances are further supported by the film's strong concept, which effectively balances drama and tension. Although Test isn't an outright thriller, it does include some nail-biting sequences.

While the cinematography and editing stand out technically, the movie occasionally struggles in pacing, making Test feel like a game of patience at times.

The Bad:

Test struggles significantly in maintaining momentum, primarily due to its writing. Despite a promising premise and a talented cast, the film fails to establish a meaningful connection with the audience.

While the runtime is moderate, the film feels dragged out and limited in several areas. Siddharth's acting is underutilized, and his character, along with the world around him, feels forced and predictable. Additionally, the lack of convincing antagonists—particularly in the form of goons—further weakens the film.

Subpar direction and uninspiring musical compositions also contribute to the film's shortcomings. Despite relying heavily on background scores, Test fails to create a dramatic atmosphere, with the film's conclusion feeling random and unsatisfying.

The Performances:

As mentioned earlier, Test showcases stellar performances from R Madhavan and Nayanthara. Their chemistry is undeniable, making us root for their characters at certain points, despite some questionable characterizations.

While Nayanthara’s performance occasionally felt strained, it was Siddharth who stood out as the weakest link in this dramatic tale. His lackluster performance significantly impacted the film's narrative, failing to resonate with the audience.

Additionally, Meera Jasmine, who played Siddharth’s wife, lacked any meaningful chemistry with him. Her role felt more like a mere framing device than a character with depth or emotional connection.

See the trailer here:

The Verdict:

Test is a commendable attempt at blending drama and thriller within the sports realm. The film, which explores three different struggles, manages to keep us engaged at certain points, though it doesn't quite maintain momentum throughout.

If you're someone who enjoys such ventures, Test is worth checking out on Netflix.

