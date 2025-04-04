Did Blake Lively Cause Trouble For Donut Shop? Actress’ Hairy Affair Investigated Amid Justin Baldoni Feud

Blake Lively’s impromptu shift at a Connecticut donut shop has sparked an unexpected controversy—one that’s now caught the attention of local health officials. The actress, known for her effortlessly glamorous style, may have unknowingly landed the small business in hot water over a surprising violation.

Earlier this week, Lively stepped behind the counter at a Wilton, CT donut shop owned by a friend, helping out with mixing, baking, and serving customers. While many fans saw her hands-on approach as charming and down-to-earth, others were quick to criticize her lack of a hair net, taking their grievances to social media—and even to the Wilton Health Department.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the WHD confirmed they’ve received complaints about Lively handling food without proper hair coverage and are actively investigating the matter. While it’s unclear if the shop will face any penalties, the backlash has already had consequences. The shop’s Yelp page has been flooded with negative reviews, leading the platform to temporarily disable comments while they assess whether the feedback reflects genuine customer experiences or is simply part of an online pile-on.

Some critics claim this uproar has less to do with food safety and more to do with Lively’s ongoing feud with Justin Baldoni. A resurfaced interview in which she joked about improvising an intimate scene with Henry Golding has fueled renewed scrutiny, with detractors calling her hypocritical.

A source close to Lively has dismissed the complaints as bad-faith attacks, claiming that many of the people targeting the donut shop aren’t even local. “Targeting a small, family-owned business is a new low in this retaliation campaign,” they stated.

Advertisement

Whether the health department’s investigation finds any real violations—or if this is just another social media storm—remains to be seen. For now, the drama surrounding Blake Lively’s brief stint as a baker continues to rise.

ALSO READ: Why Are Fans Bashing Blake Lively After Her Alleged PR Stunt? It Ends With Us Actress Seen Serving Donuts