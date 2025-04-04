Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Raveena Tandon honors him with his 3 'favorite' things, reveals he launched her father in the industry

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 this morning (April 4) at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. His demise has left the entire nation in shock, with heartfelt condolences pouring in. Now, actress Raveena Tandon visited the veteran actor’s home and talked to the media, revealing that he had given her father his break in the industry. She also honored him with his three 'favorite' things.

Raveen Tandon said, "I know Manoj uncle since many years. In fact, mere papa ko unhone ki break diya tha film mein. (In fact, he was the one who gave my father his break in films). He is like the father to all of us.”

She added, “Aaj mein unki teen favorite cheezein leke aayi unke liye jo mein unko chadhana chahungi, jo meine chadhaya hai. Kal subah bhi aaungi chadhane. Ek toh Mahakal ka rudraksh ki mala, Sai Baba ki vibhuti aur India ka flag. Kyunki mere liye wo Bharat the, Bharat hai aur Bharat rahenge.”

(Today, I brought his three favorite things, which I wanted to offer him and have already placed. I will come again tomorrow morning to do the same. One is Mahakal's rudraksha mala, the second is Sai Baba's vibhuti, and the third is the Indian flag. Because for me, he was Bharat, he is Bharat, and he will always remain Bharat).

The actress continued, “Inki jaisi inspirational movies aur desh bhakti aur bhakti ki movies aaj tak kisi ne nahi banai hai aur na banayenge. Ek ek gana unka yaad hai and mera sabse favorite hai Jab Zero Diya Mere Bharat Ne. Wo humare legend hai, the aur rahenge.”

(No one has ever made inspirational films, patriotic films, or devotional films like him, and no one ever will. Every song of his is unforgettable, and my favorite is Jab Zero Diya Mere Bharat Ne. He is, was, and will always remain our legend."

Manoj Kumar, born Harikrishnan Giri Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), moved to Delhi during Partition. He made his Bollywood debut in 1957 with Fashion. However, his breakthrough came with Kanch Ki Gudiya. Apart from acting, he has also directed films like Upkar, Shor and Jai Hind.

