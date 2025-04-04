Will Grey's Anatomy Return for Season 22? Medical Drama Shares Update Amid Ellen Pompeo’s Pay Gap Remarks

ABC officially renewed its longest-running hit, Grey's Anatomy, for a 22nd season, ensuring the medical drama remains on the air. The renewal occurs at a period of change for the show, particularly after the face of the show, Ellen Pompeo's 2022 decision to step aside from the role of Meredith Grey.

Advertisement

Following close to two decades of playing the show's lead, Pompeo transitioned to recurring status in 2022, citing that she was looking to explore new possibilities. Pompeo opened up about her desire to expand her horizons beyond the medical drama, comparing it to an 18-year-old stepping into the adult world outside their home.

In December 2022, Pompeo said on The Drew Barrymore Show, "I gotta do something new. I mean, 19 years—that's more than people keep their kids in their house. People keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me going away to college."

However, she later on came back to the show to reprise her role in a recurring capacity. She also promised to keep playing her role, avoiding the mass disappointment of die-hard fans and followers of the show, which first aired in 2005 with just nine episodes.

Advertisement

Taking to The Jennifer Hudson Show, Pompeo said, "I don’t think that show will ever end. I don’t know, no, but I’ll always pop in and out. You know, that’s my home, and I don’t think Miss [Debbie] Allen will ever let me leave, our mutual friend."

As of season 21, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Adelaide Kane, Caterina Scorsone, Niko Terho, and more remain series regulars. However, as per Deadline, Trevor Jackson of Grown-ish did not return for Season 22.

Pompeo has also spoken out about her experience fighting for equal pay on the show while she was on the series as a regular. She has talked about how hard it was for her to get paid as much as her male co-stars initially, even though she was the show's titular character.

While she gave credit to co-star Patrick Dempsey, she also expressed frustration over the pay gap, revealing Dempsey's past career failures. This seemingly angered the "McDreamy" actor, as a source revealed to Radar Online, "It’s a real low blow, and he’s not sure what he’s done to deserve it."

Advertisement

During the process of negotiation, Grey's Anatomy producer Shonda Rhimes stood in Ellen Pompeo's corner, urging her to insist upon what she deserved. Pompeo has since taken to highlighting the need to use her voice, encouraging women to fight for equal pay opportunities at their places of work.

ALSO READ: Grey’s Anatomy Feud Reignites As Patrick Dempsey Reacts to Ellen Pompeo’s Criticism on Pay Disparity