Sikandar vs Chhaava vs Sky Force Box Office Comparison: Here's how 2025's Hindi biggies have fared in 1st five days

The Hindi box office has witnessed several releases in the past three months. Chhaava has remained the top performer at the box office in Bollywood in 2025 so far. Sky Force and Sikandar are the other two movies that have fared better than the rest of the theatrical releases this year. Let's look at the box office comparison of Sikandar, Chhaava, and Sky Force based on their first five days.

Sikandar vs Chhaava vs Sky Force: Analyzing Their Box Office Performances

1. SIKANDAR: March 30

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar collected Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend at the box office. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 8.5 crore and Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4 and Day 5, respectively. The cumulative collection of AR Murugadoss's helmer stands at Rs 83.75 crore in five days.

2. CHHAAVA: February 14

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava entered the Rs 100 crore club in the first three days of its release. It earned Rs 106.5 crore in the opening weekend. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama collected Rs 23 crore on the fourth day and Rs 24.5 crore on the fifth day at the box office. Chhaava fetched Rs 154 crore in five days.

3. SKY FORCE: January 24

Sky Force, which was produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, collected Rs 64 crore in the opening weekend. Headlined by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the aerial actioner minted Rs 7.5 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 6.25 crore on Day 5. It brought its cumulated collection to Rs 78.25 crore in five days.

Here's How Much Sikandar, Chhaava, and Sky Force Earned In 1st Five Days

Days Sikandar Chhaava Sky Force Day 1 Rs 25 crore Rs 28.5 crore Rs 13.75 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Rs 34 crore Rs 23.75 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Rs 44 crore Rs 26.50 crore Day 4 Rs 8.5 crore Rs 23 crore Rs 7.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.75 crore Rs 24.5 crore Rs 6.25 crore Total Rs 83.75 crore Rs 154 crore Rs 78.25 crore

Going by the aforementioned chart, Chhaava is leading the race. Sikandar has secured the second spot while replacing Sky Force. Akshay Kumar-starrer is now in the third position.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.