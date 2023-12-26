A Shop for Killers poster OUT: Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Jun’s thriller premieres on THIS day in January

A Shop for Killers, boasting a stellar cast of Kim Hye Joon and Lee Dong Wook, is set to hit the screens worldwide on January 17. Ahead of the much-awaited premiere, a fresh gripping poster featuring the two actors as the lead cast has also been revealed.

New poster for A Shop for Killers revealed

Disney+ has set the hearts racing with the unveiling of a captivating poster and teaser for the upcoming series, A Shop for Killers. The intense visual showcases Jung Ji An, played by Kim Hye Joon, donning a striking green tracksuit and wielding a gun. Positioned behind her is her uncle Ji Man, portrayed by Lee Dong Wook, depicting unwavering support for his niece.

Accompanying the gripping image is a tantalizing caption, hinting at the series' intriguing premise: "You have to be strong! My suspicious uncle's brutal actions. The harsh handover begins!" This teaser promises an enthralling narrative, hinting at a thrilling storyline and complex dynamics between the characters.

As excitement mounts for the series' release, the poster and caption offer a glimpse into the intense world of A Shop for Killers, leaving viewers eager for more clues about the gripping tale of family ties, suspense, and the unfolding drama that lies ahead.

Take a look at the new poster here:

Previously released teaser delved into the series' compelling storyline. It gave a sneak peak into how following Jin Man's sudden passing, Jung Ji An found herself alone, setting the stage for an intriguing plot.

Flashbacks unveiled Jin Man's mentorship, emphasizing strength over weakness. Characters like Sniper Sung Jo, enigmatic Min Hye, and the mysterious mall arsenal added layers of intrigue.

Furthermore, hints of financial transactions and Ji An's growing understanding of the mall's secrets heightened the suspense. With a hefty balance and unfolding revelations, Ji Man's words, "All choices come with responsibilities," echoed, leaving Ji An at a pivotal crossroads.

The teaser's past tense narration hinted at the series' gripping and intricate narrative, promising a web of suspense, revelations, and the weighty consequences of choices made within this intense world.

Take a look at the teaser here:

More details on Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon starrer A Shop for Killers

Fans’ anticipation continues to soar as A Shop For Killers, starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon, unveiled its premiere date to be January 17, promising suspense and comedy in an enthralling narrative. The story centers on Kim Hye Joon's character, Jung Ji An, targeted due to her uncle's mysterious legacy tied to a shopping mall, portrayed by Lee Dong Wook as Jung Jin.

Serving as a spin-off to the acclaimed murder mystery, The Killer's Shopping List, this series, set to debut on January 17, 2024, generates heightened excitement with the addition of Hallyu superstar Lee Dong Wook and Disney+ securing distribution rights.

With echoes from the previous installment starring Lee Kwang Soo and Seolhyun, A Shop For Killers vows to kickstart the new year with a seamless blend of horror and entertainment. Fans eagerly await the unique fusion of suspense, comedy, and stellar performances, anticipating an electrifying start to 2024.

