A Week Before I Die: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha and more confirm lead roles in upcoming fantasy romance

A Week Before I Die is an upcoming romance fantasy drama that will be starring Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha in the main roles. The series is based on a novel and is expected to be released in 2025 as of now. Kim Min Ha is known for her role in the popular period piece Pachinko in which she took the lead as a young Kim Sun Ja. Gong Myung has also worked in hit series like Lovers of the Red Sky and The Bride of Habeak. The network confirmed the final cast for this much-awaited project.

A Week Before I Die: Gong Myung, Kim Min Ha, and Jung Gun Joo to take lead roles

On January 24, TVING confirmed the final cast for their much-anticipated drama A Week Before I Die. Extreme Jobs star Gong Myung and Pachinko's Kim Min Ha have taken on the lead roles. Extraordinary You's Jung Gun Joo will also appear in the main role. Oh Woori, Ko Chang Seok, Seo Young Hee have also been confirmed to be a part of the drama.

More about A Week Before I Die

The series will be directed by Choi Ha Na who directed the film More Than Family. The project is adapted from the novel by the author Seo Eun Chae.

The story revolves around a young girl in her early 20s, Jung Hee Wan, who withdraws from society and spends her time not doing much. One day she gets to know that she only has a week to live. This is when she comes across Ram Woo who was an old friend of hers and had passed away six years ago. Her childhood friend now appears as a Grim Reaper before her. The two together make the most of Hee Wan's remaining time and try to fulfill her bucket list. The story is a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, youth, and life.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Gong Myung takes on role of Grim Reaper in upcoming fantasy romance with Kim Min Ha