About Family stills: Lee Seung Gi stuns in shaved head as superstar monk with scandalous past in upcoming comedy film; PICS

Lee Seung Gi is gearing up for his upcoming comedy film About Family. He will be seen acting alongside Kim Yoon Seok, Park Soo Young, Kang Han Na, and more actors. Recently, the production house of the movie has offered a sneak peek into his character. The actor shocked fans with his new look as a Buddhist monk in this film.

On November 5, Lotte Entertainment Movie released a new still from About Family, unveiling Lee Seung Gi’s look in the upcoming film. The stills captured him in a completely new avatar as he transformed into a Buddhist monk. In particular, the pictures confirmed that he has indeed shaved his head for this role and fans can’t help but praise his dedication towards his craft.

Check out the stills here:

About Family is an upcoming comedy-drama film about Ham Moo Ok, the owner of a popular dumpling restaurant named Pyungmanok. He believed his family line ended when his only son, Ham Moon Seok, chose the monastic life of sacrifices. However, one day he suddenly finds himself living with unexpected grandchildren he didn’t know he had.

Seasoned actor Kim Yoon Seok is set to play the role of Ham Moo Ok, while Lee Seung Gi will add depth to this family comedy with his striking transformation as monk Ham Moon Seok.

He breaks away from his father to live a life of sacrifice and soon rises to popularity as a beloved superstar monk. However, just when his life seemed to be perfect, a sudden scandal revealed during a live broadcast unfolded his secret past and hidden children.

Regarding his character, Lee Seung Gi said, “When I found out that Kim Yoon Seok, an actor I’ve always respected, was joining the film, I didn’t need much time to think about it. Given the excellent script, I felt there was no reason to hesitate about shaving my head.” Yang Woo Seok, who is directing the film, also praised the actor’s dedication, saying that he was the first choice for this character.

With this stellar cast ensemble, About Family is set to commence its theatrical run on December 11.

