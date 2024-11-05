Seo Hyun Jin and Jang Ryul in talks to lead Love Me, based on Swedish series; TWICE's Dahyun set for drama debut

TWICE’s Dahyun is in talks to make her TV debut. The K-pop idol made her acting debut not too long ago with two films, You Are the Apple of My Eye and Sprint. Now, she might be joining the cast of the lineup for Love Me. On the other hand, Seo Hyun Jin and Jang Ryul are in talks to lead this romance drama.

According to reports on November 5, TWICE’s Dahyun received an offer to make her drama debut with Love Me. If she confirms, she will be starring as Yoon Sol, the leader of a dance crew. She is a reliable and smart character whose fame travels far. She is always surrounded by many people.

On the other hand, Seo Hyun Jin has been offered the female lead character Seo Jun Kyung, a gynecologist and obstetrician. Although she appears to be a flawless persona with a picture-perfect life, in reality, she grapples with loneliness and gradually grows through new relationships. Jang Ryul is in talks to star opposite her as Joo Do Hyun, a music director who later becomes the lover of Seo Jun Kyung.

The casting news brewed much excitement. If Dahyun confirms her role, this will be her first drama. On the other hand, viewers also highly anticipate Seo Hyun Jin and Jang Ryul’s on-screen chemistry and the three main characters’ dynamic.

Love Me is a Korean adaptation of the 2019 Swedish drama of the same name. It will depict the story of a woman who seemingly has everything, from wealth to fame. However, she still lives a lonely life. The drama will portray the conflicts, trials, and errors she goes through.

The screenplay for this upcoming romance drama has been penned by Park Eun Young and Park Hee Kwon, known for JTBC’s The Third Charm and TVING’s I Have Not Done My Best Yet.

Meanwhile, all three of these stars are keeping busy with their other activities. Dahyun, who made her acting debut recently, is also working on another sports film titled Sprint. Seo Hyun Jin is gearing up for the release of The Trunk with Gong Yoo. On the other hand, Jang Ryul is also starring in Chunhwa Love Story.

