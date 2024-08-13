Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, EXO’s Chanyeol and more encounter unexpected twists in new stills for The Frog

The Frog’s stills featuring Go Min Si, Kim Yoon Seok, EXO’s Chanyeol, and more have finally been released, creating more curiosity among fans. The Frog is an upcoming South Korean drama series that is described as having a story so unpredictable that it will leave the audience asking questions throughout.

On August 13, 2024, the production team for the upcoming K-drama The Frog released several stills. The images feature various cast members of the show, in many instances with confused expressions on their faces. However, Go Min Si looks rather calm and collected, crafting sinister plans to further complicate the lives of everyone surrounding him.

EXO’s Chanyeol is also seen in one of the stills, creating further intrigue among fans. His character has been specially kept under wraps which only indicates that he has a major role in the story. Moreover, not just tension but moments of calmness are also showcased through the pictures, creating a stark contrast and raising further curiosity.

The story unfolds in the present, featuring Jeon Youn Ha, who oversees a quiet vacation cottage nestled in the heart of the woods. His peaceful life takes an unexpected turn with the sudden appearance of a mysterious woman named Yoo Sung A. A flashback reveals that in the early 2000s, Koo Sang Joon was the one who managed the very same vacation cottage that Jeon Youn Ha now looks after.

Koo Sang Joon lived there with his family, but one fateful summer, a devastating event at the cottage caused him to lose everything. During that time, Yoon Bo Min was a police officer stationed at the nearest substation to the cottage. Now, 20 years later, Yoon Bo Min returns to the same substation, this time as its chief. Passionate about solving mysteries, she begins to closely observe Jeon Youn Ha.

The cast of the show is led by Go Min So alongside Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, and Lee Jung Eun. The supporting cast of the show includes Park Chanyeol, Ryu Hyun Kyung, Park Ji Hwan, Roh Yoon Seo and more.