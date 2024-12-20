Song Kang Ho to join Youn Yuh Jung in cameo for Beef 2 produced by season 1 stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

Get ready for yet another outstanding performance from Song Kang Ho. The Parasite actor is preparing for a cameo in Beef's upcoming season 2. He will hopefully be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung. Excitement is brewing to witness his return to US production after many years.

On December 20, Korean media outlets reported that Song Kang Ho would have a guest appearance in Netflix's limited series Beef Season 2. Shortly after, his agency SUBLIME confirmed the news. Although details about his character are yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly looking forward to this cameo, which will mark his return to US production since Showpiercer (2013) with Chris Evans.

The critically acclaimed first season of Beef starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles, earned a total of five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Leda Actor, Outstanding Limited Series, and Outstanding Writing.

Season 2 of the black comedy series is expected to achieve a similar level of critical acclaim. The new season will feature a total of eight episodes following the story of a young couple who accidentally witnesses an intense fight between their boss and his wife. However, the incident escalates into something alarming within a elite country club and its owner who is a Korean chaebol. Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung will be taking on the role of this billionaire country club owner.

Beef Season 2 will also feature Hollywood stars Oscar Issac and Carey Mulligan. Meanwhile, season 1 stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are in charge of executive producing while Korean-American director Lee Sung Jin will once again return to his director chair.

Song Kang Ho is one of the biggest names in the Korean industry. His legendary works have successfully reached global acclaim. Since the late 90s, he has built a string of filmography boasting many challenging roles and works with some of the top creators.

Apart from his popular role in Parasite, he is also known for Broker, A Taxi Driver, Memories of the Murder, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Thirst, The Face Reader, and more.

