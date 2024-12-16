Good Day FIRST LOOK: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms new variety show broadcast with PD Kim Tae Ho; see pics

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is all set to premiere his variety show along with PD Kim Tae Ho titled Good Day. The show has been confirmed by the broadcasting channel MBC and has dropped the first look ahead of its release. Moreover, an extensive list of guests will appear at the show, promising many fun and interesting conversations.

On December 15, 2024, MBC has confirmed the broadcast of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s variety show Good Day. Images of the K-pop idol alongside PD Kim Tae Ho have been released, showcasing a glimpse of the show. Directed by PD Kim Tae Ho, Good Day is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with people from various fields to create the song of the year. Serving as the producer, G-Dragon will transform their unique stories into music, showcasing the entire creative process through a reality show.

The show stems from an idea personally proposed by G-Dragon, further heightening anticipation. Returning to the spotlight after a long hiatus, the K-pop star shared his deep connection to the project. Reflecting on his time away, G-Dragon shared that he fondly remembers watching the singers he admired as a child perform together on stage, as well as the joyful moments of singing and laughing with the Infinite Challenge members during the Infinite Challenge Song Festival.

Advertisement

Moreover, an extensive list of guests has been speculated to appear in the show, including Jung Hae In and Im Siwan. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and more A-listers are in discussions to join the show. G-Dragon’s reunion with Jung Hyung Don, 12 years after their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival, has drawn particular attention. Additionally, his close friends, including Defconn, Cho Sae Ho, and CODE KUNST, will interact with individuals from various fields.

G-Dragon recently made his much-anticipated comeback with the single Power, which took the world by storm. Furthermore, he released a collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME with fellow bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. BIGBANG also reunited at the 2024 MAMA Awards to perform on stage for the first time in nine years.

ALSO READ: TWICE drops Hindi lyrics clip for Strategy; Indian fans gets ready for possible tour in 2025