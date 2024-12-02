ADOR to launch a new boy group following NewJeans’ contract termination? Know latest buzz

Will ADOR debut a new boy group? Rumor has it that the agency is preparing to launch a new ensemble after NewJeans announced that they would be terminating their contract. Although it's just speculation at this point, with no official news to back up the claims, there's much curiosity regarding the matter.

Recently, a user on a fan community named Instiz posted that ADOR is planning to launch a new boy group. The post has been garnering much attention, leading to heated discussion among the netizens. Many are questioning the agency's decision, as it hasn't been long since NewJeans announced that they are parting ways. Others are feeling enthusiastic and eagerly looking forward to the launch of this rumored boy group. However, so far, there is no official announcement regarding the same.

ADOR has been in the hot water for quite a while. They faced much criticism for not taking Hanni's side earlier after she accused the protocol manager of ILLIT of asking the group to ignore her. Then, the situation escalated, when in an emergency press conference, NewJeans announced that they had decided to terminate their contract with the agency, citing that ADOR had failed to protect them.

The following day, the group publicly disclosed the agency's response to their certification of content which they sent on November 13. The quintet criticized ADOR for giving an 'insincere and performative' response to their demands. However, in response to their announcement, ADOR stated that they had not violated in agreement. Hence, the contract should remain valid. The company also asked the quintet for a meeting, but they made it clear that they have no intention of meeting with ADOR in the future. With NewJeans gone, the agency might see a dip in their revenue, as predicted by industry insiders.

Advertisement

On the other hand, NewJeans stated that they would continue to make new music. They also shared their desire to reunite with Min Hee Jin, who also recently resigned from her inside director position at ADOR.

Following NewJeans' announcement, there is also the possibility of ADOR getting embroiled in lawsuits. Amid the chaotic situation, the rumor of their new boy group is creating much curiosity.

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears’ Park Sung Hoon in talks to join YoonA in new time slip drama A Tyrant’s Chef; Report