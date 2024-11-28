'Contract remains valid': ADOR denies NewJeans' unilateral termination; emphasises on 'no violation' and desire for dialogue

In a dramatic turn of events, ADOR has issued a response following NewJeans' announcement on November 28, 2024, regarding their decision to terminate their exclusive contracts with the company. The 5 member group's decision, which will take effect at midnight on November 29, has left fans and the industry buzzing, as tensions between the two parties have reached a breaking point.

ADOR’s official statement, released after the press conference, expressed regret over the timing and approach of NewJeans' announcement, emphasizing the lack of prior dialogue before the termination was made public. ADOR stated:

“We regret that a press conference to announce the termination of the exclusive contract was planned and conducted even before receiving a response to the certification of contents and without sufficient review.”

The company further defended its alleged actions, stressing that it had not violated the terms of the contract and refuted NewJeans' claim of broken trust, stating:

“ADOR, as a party of the exclusive contracts, has not violated the contracts, and claiming that trust has been unilaterally broken does not constitute grounds for termination.”

Despite the tension, ADOR reiterated that the contracts between the company and the NewJeans members remain valid, stating:

“The exclusive contracts between ADOR and the NewJeans members remain valid. Therefore, we expect them to continue their scheduled activities ahead together with ADOR as they have until now.”

The statement also revealed ADOR's efforts to engage with the members through several requests for meetings, which were reportedly not carried out. In a final appeal, ADOR expressed hope for a resolution, stating:

“We have requested several meetings with the artists, but they were not carried out. We hope that even now, we can open our hearts and have sincere conversations together.”

Closing on a note of support, ADOR assured that they would continue to back all five members of NewJeans in their future endeavors, pledging to help them grow as global artists. Meanwhile, this sudden news comes following Min Hee Jin’s departure from ADOR amid an ongoing feud with HYBE since April. However, with the members announcing their departure, the future of their relationship with ADOR remains uncertain.

