Queen of Tears’ Park Sung Hoon in talks to join YoonA in new time slip drama A Tyrant’s Chef; Report

Park Sung Hoon is currently in talks for his next big role before his upcoming series Squid Game Season 2 premieres. As per the latest reports, he has received an offer to star in the lead role in the upcoming time slip drama A Tyrant's Chef. Previously, it was reported that King the Land's YoonA will star as the female lead.

On December 2, a Korean media outlet reported that Park Sung Hoon has been offered the male lead role in this new time travel drama. If confirmed, he will take on an interesting role. He will play a king who alternates himself between being a tyrant and a gourmet.

Meanwhile, YoonA was previously reported to take on the role of a chef who mysteriously travels back in time at the peak of her career. There she meets a king who is renowned as one of the worst tyrants and the best gourmet.

Expectations are rising as these two actors are in talks to take on these exciting roles. Excitement runs high to witness their chemistry in A Tyrant's Chef.

Meanwhile, this drama is being helmed by direct tor Jang Tae Yoo, who is celebrated for many hits like My Love from the Star, Lovers of Red Sky, Deep-rooted Tree, Hyena, Knight Flower, and more. This upcoming drama is currently in talks to premiere on tvN next year.

Notably, Park Sung Hoon has been very active this year, taking on challenging roles. He rose to explosive popularity after playing an antagonist character in the Netflix series The Glory. Then back in March, he took on another villain role in Queen of Tears, a smash-hit rom-com starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. This drama became a huge commercial success across the globe, even becoming the highest-rated in tvN's history.

Now, he is gearing up to appear in a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated season 2 of Netflix's Squid Game. Some of his previous works include Not Others, The Kidnapping Day, Joseon Exorcist, Psychopath Diary, The Bequeathed, Into the Ring, Rich Man, Mad Dog, and more.

