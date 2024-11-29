‘World tour, fan meeting, and..’: ADOR reveals 2025 plans for NewJeans before group announced contract termination

NewJeans has announced that they are leaving ADOR, citing that the agency has no intention of protecting them. However, the HYBE subsidiary is extremely unsatisfied with the group's decision. They called their decisions 'unilateral', claiming that there had been no violation of the agreement, yet the quintet decided to terminate their contract without allowing resolution of the issues.

On November 29, ADOR revealed the plans they had curated for NewJeans' 2025 activities, had the group not announced the termination of their contract. "We were planning for a fan meeting, a world tour, and a full-length album for the group," said the agency in their latest statement.

In addition, they stated that they were always earnest in fulfilling the important part of the exclusive contract, including handling payments and fees, promotional activities and invites, provision of calculations, and more.

"Although we have continued to give our official statements and responses to the members and their parents’ interviews and live streams, it is a pity that they are not giving us a chance to solve these misunderstandings and problems through conversation and communication," ADOR stated asking a dialogue with the group.

However, NewJeans made it clear that they have no intention of meeting the agency in the future after their 'insincere and performative' response to their certification of contents.

For the unversed, on November 13, the group sent a legal notice to HYBE and ADOR with a few demands that they wanted to resolve within the next 14 days, which ended on November 27. Meanwhile, after announcing the termination, the girl group stated that they would continue to release new music free from any label. They also expressed their desire to work with Min Hee Jin.

On the other hand, the former ADOR CEO also showed her quiet support of the five members' decision, sparking speculation that she might launch a new label with the girl group.

However, whether Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein will re-debut as another group or continue as NewJeans is still uncertain. In particular, they don't have the right to use the name after terminating the contract with HYBE. Although, they made it clear that they would fight to reclaim 'NewJeans', the future might be different.

