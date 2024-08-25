‘Adorable’: Ji Chang Wook’s role reversal as father and husband in My Name is Gabriel earns wild reactions from fans

Ji Chang Wook, one of the most famous South Korean actors recently took a great challenge when he he had a role reversal and lived like someone else for a few days in the variety show My Name is Gabriel. In the newest episodes, Ji Chang Wook’s role reversal as father and husband earned a lot of wild reactions from fans around the world while many even wished that the actor soon takes on a father role.

On August 25, 2024, many fans from around the world shared their precious and wild reactions to Ji Chang Wook’s new role in the variety show My Name is Gabriel.

In the latest episodes of the variety show, Ji Chang Wook managed to steal millions of hearts as he tried to settle into his new role of being a husband and a father to a small baby girl.

As it happens, Ji Chang Wook was chosen by the special AI called Gabriel to live life in Mexico as his new identity Luis Felipe for 72 hours. Ji Chang Wook’s new role also came with a never-before-seen role reversal as he had to become a father and a husband

Ji Chang Wook showed a lot of sensitivity and care as he tried to fit into his new role as a father and a husband. Some scenes from the new episode especially where Ji Chang Wook can be seen warmingly playing with a baby girl whose father’s role the actor was playing earned wild reactions from fans.

Fans certainly can’t seem to keep their calm over Ji Chang Wook’s role reversal as a father and husband.

See some of the wild reactions by fans over Ji Chang Wook’s father and husband roles in My Name is Gabriel here:

Some fans even wished that Ji Chang Wook soon take on a father role, a fan called it “adorable” and another fan said it “melts hearts”.

Ji Chang Wook is one of the top South Korean actors who is known for giving applaudable performances across movies and K-dramas. He was recently seen playing the role of the main antagonist Andy in the movie Revolver with Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon.

Ji Chang Wook will be soon seen in the upcoming historical K-drama Queen Woo alongside Jeon Jong Seo.

