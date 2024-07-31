Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook’s My Name is Gabriel struggles to triumph over Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik’s Jinny's Kitchen 2

Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, and more starrer highly awaited variety show My Name is Gabriel hasn't been able to garner a steady viewership regardless of its star cast. Compared to the side-by-side premiered Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, and more starrer Jinny's Kitchen 2, which has been reigning the viewership ratings, My Name is Gabriel seems to have lost the viewership battle.

Park Bo Gum and Ji Chang Wook’s My Name is Gabriel fails against Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik’s Jinny's Kitchen 2 in the viewership race

My Name is Gabriel starring Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, Dex and more premiered on June 21, 2024. Being one of the most anticipated variety shows of the year with a star-studded cast and a unique concept it was expected to do great vis-a-vis viewership ratings.

However, My Name is Gabriel has not been able to garner a steady viewership and has been struggling to triumph over Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik’s Jinny’s Kitchen 2. Many experts according to The Korea Herald have noted that the failure of My Name is Gabriel is because it has not been able to use PD Kim Tae Ho nicely.

Meanwhile, My Name is Gabriel stars top actors like Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Yeom Hye Ran, Dex, comedian Park Myung Soo, and more and yet it has lagged behind. Additionally, producer Kim Tae Ho is known for his hit variety shows like Infinite Challenge due to which My Name is Gabriel's low viewership comes as a surprise.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi also premiered almost at the same time on June 28. Jinny’s Kitchen recorded a 6.8 percent viewership rating on premiere while My Name is Gabriel got 1.5 percent.

Initially, My Name is Gabriel aired at the same time as Na PD’s Jinny’s Kitchen 2 but later it changed its timing to 10:30 PM KST.

With the last episode, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 recorded the highest rating of its run yet 9.2 percent while My Name is Gabriel saw a 1.2 percent viewership rating.

Know more about Jinny’s Kitchen 2 and My Name is Gabriel

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 airs at 8: 40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST) on tvN and is available for streaming on Prime Video. My Name is Gabriel is available for streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Jinny’s Kitchen 2 highlight trailer, poster: Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and more take turns becoming head chef