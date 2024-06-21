Ji Chang Wook and Park Bo Gum’s My Name is Gabriel: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

My Name is Gabriel is one of the most anticipated variety shows of the year filled with top stars. Moreover, the show has a unique plot adding to the excitement around the show.

Release Date and Time of My Name is Gabriel

My Name is Gabriel will premiere on June 21, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

Where to Watch My Name is Gabriel?

My Name is Gabriel will premiere on JTBC in South Korea and will be available for streaming on Disney+ internationally.

Genre

Variety Show

Plot

My Name is Gabriel is a fun and exciting variety show where audiences will see their favorite celebrities swept away into places around the world where no one knows them.

The variety show promises an intriguing concept as it has used an AI named Gabriel to access all the data from the main cast’s interviews and information. It is later used to decide a unique personality for each celebrity, this personality is someone real living somewhere in the world.

The cast members then have to live like their given personalities for 72 hours in different and unknown parts of the world where they are no longer celebrities.

Furthermore, My Name is Gabriel is produced by the renowned creator of the hit variety show Infinite Challenge so the expectations for this are automatically set high.

My Name is Gabriel is expected to have a perfect mixture of fun, emotions, and life as the stars who one sees only in their shiny life are seen in an entirely different life. The teaser also hints at heartwarming and moving moments that might bring you to tears.

Cast

My Name is Gabriel brings you the top and beloved stars in this variety show making it even more compelling. My Name is Gabriel stars Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Yeom Hye Ran, and Park Myung Soo as the main cast.

Ji Chang Wook, the beloved actor will be taken away to Guadalajara, Mexico where he has to live as an agave farmer for 72 hours. His personality creates intrigue as it will be a physically demanding job and something he has never experienced before.

On the other hand, Park Bo Gum will take over and live the life of a man named Ruri in Dublin, Ireland. He is a choir member roaming the streets of Dublin. He performs on the streets, connects with people, and cooks for himself.

Yeom Hye Ran is whisked off to take upon the role of a general manager of a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China where she is needed to see over many things. Her role requires her to maneuver many things and cook food, she herself says in the trailer "I am good at cooking big batches of food."

Park Myung Soo, the famous comedian and MC is seen in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and has to work there at a food stall in the city. His personality takes him on unwalked paths as he shops for vegetables, rides a scooter, and even takes care of a baby.

Watch My Name is Gabriel's trailer here:

Supporting Cast

My Name is Gabriel is bringing more stars to its cast like choreographer Gabee, Dex from Single’s Inferno, and Hong Jin Kyung.

Dex will live as a winemaker in Tbilisi, Georgia while Gabee will be seen taking your breath away as a street music performer and dancer in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, the show will be hosted by South Korean rapper Defconn and Vampire Idol’s Kang Min Kyung.

The show is creating a lot of buzz due to its interesting and never-before-seen setup and hopes to serve audiences with something new and fresh.

