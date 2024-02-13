Ahn Hyo Seop's charges against ex-trainee Han Seo Hee revealed; Sues for revealing private chats, defamation

Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee's alleged intimate exchange has caused significant uproar amongst netizens. The KakaoTalk chat was leaked on January 29, 2024. While the accused trainee has denied making the conversation public, fans and followers of Ahn Hyo Seop expressed their anger towards this absurd incident. Meanwhile, the actor has decided to sue the internet celebrity for defamation.

Contents of the leaked KakaoTalk chat between Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee

From the leaked chat, it was confirmed that Han Seo Hee contacted the actor after almost 20 years, and immediately asked him to meet her at a lavish hotel in Gangnam. As displayed in the chat, the two seemed to have a close relationship previously. But at the time, Ahn Hyo Seop clearly showed his disinterest towards the exchange, while the former trainee kept on pestering him.

The same day, On her social media, Han Seo Hee posted her photo from the same hotel. This only added fuel to the continued controversy and aggravated the matter.

As the chat went viral, netizens were shocked to witness Han Seo Hee's desperation. Fans have urged Ahn Hyo Seop's agency to strictly protect the actor from the disputation.

The former trainee Han Seo Hee is infamous in the industry for being entangled in notorious scandals with drugs and other K-celebs.

After the recent incident with Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Seo Hee came forward and claimed that the chats were fake and fabricated. However, in a recent official report, it was informed that Ahn Hyo Seop filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. He is being represented by lawyer Kim So Yeon to take the lawsuit forward.

Ahn Hyo Seop sues Han Seo Hee, know charges

The defamation complaint lists offences based on the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, and Violations of the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (using media). Meanwhile, it was reported by Money Today that Han Seo Hee herself shared the KakaoTalk screenshots in the open chat room, named "Lonely Room".

As the distasteful incident gained a rapid buzz online, fans of Ahn Hyo Seop are accusing the former trainee of obscenity. Since Ahn Hyo Seop is one of the most beloved actors in the Korean acting industry at present, this controversy has only sparked vast anger among the netizens, and they are looking forward to overthrowing the infamous Han Seo Hee.