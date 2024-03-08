Paris Fashion Week 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids' Felix and more; 10 K-celebs who served remarkable looks

Paris Fashion Week for Fall-Winter 2024 showcased a dazzling convergence of global style icons, and among them were K-pop idols and K-drama actors who stole the spotlight with their impeccable fashion sense.

From luminaries like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and SEVENTEEN to the captivating presence of K-drama stars such as Han So Hee, Jung Ho Yeon, and Ahn Hyo Seop, these Top 10 K-Celebs elevated the glamour quotient, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious event. Their remarkable looks and sartorial choices set the stage for a fashion-forward celebration at one of the world's foremost style extravaganzas.

Top 10 best K-celebs looks from 2024 Paris Fashion Week

1. BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, as Dior's global ambassador, dazzled at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a chic black blazer mini-dress, white collared shirt, and playful pigtails, showcasing sophistication with youthful charm.

Meanwhile, Rosé made a bold statement at the Saint Laurent show, donning a siphon brown dress with sunglasses, epitomizing sophistication with an edge.

Jennie, the ‘human Chanel’ rocked a black short dress at the brand's fashion show, combining tulle fabric and rhinestones for a chic silhouette.

Lisa, a vision of elegance, stole the spotlight at the Fall/Winter 2024 show in a vibrant-embroidered long coat, leather shorts, and thigh-high tights, cementing her impact on Paris Fashion Week.

2. Stray Kids’ Felix, I.N, Seungmin

Stray Kids' Felix made a sensational runway debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week, solidifying his status as the newest house ambassador. Confident and charismatic, Felix showcased his modeling prowess in a white and gray ensemble, leading the show's finale alongside Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon.

Meanwhile, I.N turned heads at Alexander McQueen's fashion show, donning a black leather long coat over blue jeans, exuding a bold and edgy style.

Seungmin brought ethereal vibes to LOEWE, captivating onlookers in a fluffy green top paired with classic blue denims, showcasing a perfect blend of sophistication and casual allure.

3. NCT’s Johnny and TEN

NCT's Johnny made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week 2024, dressed in a killer all-black ensemble for Acne Studios. Going topless, he donned an open long coat paired with black denims, boots, and silver ornaments, showcasing a captivating blend of edgy and sophisticated style.

Meanwhile, TEN graced the Saint Laurent fashion show, presenting two distinctive looks—one with a jacket and one without. His fashion-forward presence highlighted his versatility, leaving an impact at the prestigious event and solidifying his status as a trendsetter in the fashion world.

4. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Seungkwan, Dino, Jeonghan

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu stole the spotlight at the Dior Women's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase, making a memorable debut in a semi-casual suit with a bejeweled collar and sequin detailing. His striking visuals sparked a social media frenzy, with fans dubbing him "a prince from a Disney movie."

Seungkwan and Dino opted for sleek all-black ensembles at Christian Louboutin's and Off-White's fashion shows, respectively, radiating sophistication and modern flair.

Jeonghan attended Yves Saint Laurent exuding royal vibes in a casual white t-shirt, black trousers, a cross-shoulder bag, and stylish black boots, showcasing a perfect blend of comfort and high fashion at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

5. TWICE’s Nayeon and Momo

TWICE's Nayeon made a stunning appearance donning a chic black and white short dress. Radiating elegance and sophistication, Nayeon's impeccable style and radiant beauty earned her widespread praise on social media, solidifying her influence in the fashion realm.

Meanwhile, Momo, serving as Miu Miu's Japanese ambassador, continued to dazzle with her breathtaking visuals at the prestigious event. Adorned in a denim ensemble, complete with a crop top, jeans, and stylish boots, Momo showcased her signature blend of edgy and fashionable, leaving an indelible mark on the Paris Fashion Week scene.

6. ITZY

ITZY members, excluding Lia during her hiatus, made a collective fashion statement at the Courrèges fashion show during Paris Fashion Week 2024. Yeji, Ryujin, and Yuna showcased chic all-black ensembles, exuding an edgy and stylish vibe, while Chaeryeong stood out in a sophisticated white one-piece outfit.

Together, the ITZY members presented a harmonious blend of individual styles, capturing attention and making a mark on the glamorous Parisian fashion scene.

7. Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his role in Business Proposal, made a stylish appearance at Lacoste's fashion show. The actor showcased princely visuals while donning a long navy coat with an eye-catching color-matched knit underneath, creating a sophisticated and attractive ensemble.

8. Han So Hee

Han So Hee, renowned for her role in My Name, graced the evening party of luxury jewelry brand Boucheron as its global ambassador. Attending the celebration of Boucheron's 20th anniversary, the actress opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a stylish tube top paired with form-fitting bottoms. Her attire elegantly showcased the brand's delicate jewelry, making a striking fashion statement at the event.

9. Lee Jong Won

Actor Lee Jong Won made a regal impression at the YSL Saint Laurent fashion show, donning a captivating all-black suit that was accentuated by a dark red scarf on the coat. His ensemble exuded sophistication and brought a touch of royal flair to the event.

10. Jung Ho Yeon

Model-actress Jung Ho Yeon, known for Squid Game, graced the Louis Vuitton runway in a striking all-white ensemble, showcasing her impeccable style. Additionally, she joined Stray Kids' Felix in taking the lead during the final runway walk, adding to the allure and grandeur of the show.

