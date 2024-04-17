Happy Birthday Ahn Hyo Seop: From training with GOT7 to becoming an actor; walk through Business Proposal star's journey

Celebrating Ahn Hyo Seop's 29th birthday, from his early days of training with GOT7 to his rise as a prominent actor in hit dramas, let's take a glimpse into the journey of the Business Proposal star.

Ahn Hyo Seop turns 29

Ahn Hyo Seop, also known as Paul Ahn, is a versatile Canadian actor and singer who has made a significant impact in South Korea's entertainment industry. Born on April 17, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, he spent his formative years in Toronto, Canada, after his family immigrated when he was seven. Returning to South Korea at the age of 17, Ahn Hyo Seop pursued his passion for performing arts.

He gained widespread recognition for his compelling performances in various Korean dramas, including Still 17, Abyss, Dr. Romantic 2, Lovers of the Red Sky, Business Proposal, Dr. Romantic 3, and A Time Called You. His ability to portray diverse characters with depth and authenticity has earned him praise from audiences and critics alike.

Despite the challenges of navigating between two cultures, Ahn Hyo Sep persevered and honed his craft, ultimately establishing himself as a sought-after talent in the Korean entertainment scene. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

With his magnetic screen presence and undeniable talent, Ahn Hyo Seop continues to captivate audiences with each new project, solidifying his status as one of the industry's rising stars.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s journey as a K-pop idol and transition to acting

Ahn Hyo Seop embarked on his entertainment career as a member of the project group One O One, launched by Starhaus Entertainment in October 2015. Alongside fellow Starhaus actors Kwak Si Yang, Song Won Seok, and Kwon Do Kyun, he contributed to the group's debut single Love You. However, despite initial excitement, One O One faced challenges and presumably disbanded due to inactivity since January 2019.

Advertisement

Undeterred by this setback, Ahn Hyo Seop transitioned to acting, marking his debut as an actor in the MBC drama Splash Splash Love. His talent and versatility quickly garnered attention, leading to roles in various productions.

He showcased his musical prowess as a cast member of the music variety show Always Cantare and went on to secure supporting roles in popular dramas like One More Happy Ending, Happy Home, and Entertainer in 2016.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s rise to fame as an actor

In 2017, Ahn Hyo Seop’s career trajectory took a significant turn when he landed his first lead role in the drama Queen of the Ring. This marked a pivotal moment in his acting journey, paving the way for future opportunities and solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

However, it was his portrayal of the passionate high school student Yoo Chan in the 2018 drama Still 17 that catapulted Ahn Hyo Seop to widespread acclaim. His nuanced performance earned him the Best New Actor Award at the 2018 SBS Drama Awards, along with a nomination for the prestigious Character of the Year Award. The success of Still 17 showcased his ability to captivate audiences with his emotive performances and cemented his status as a talented leading man.

Continuing his streak of successful projects, Ahn Hyo Seop starred in the romantic comedy fantasy crime drama Abyss alongside Park Bo Young in 2019. His portrayal of a rich yet unattractive heir who undergoes a miraculous transformation earned him further praise and solidified his reputation as a versatile actor capable of tackling diverse roles.

In 2020, Ahn Hyo Seop's star power continued to rise with his role in the hit medical drama Dr. Romantic 2. Portraying the determined general surgeon Seo Woo Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop captivated viewers with his compelling performance alongside Lee Sung Kyung. The drama's success not only showcased his acting prowess but also demonstrated his ability to draw in audiences and keep them engaged.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s talent and dedication to his craft were further recognized at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, where he received the Best New Actor Award in television for his performance in Dr. Romantic 2. Additionally, he garnered the Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries Action/Genre Drama at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards, further cementing his status as one of the industry's most promising talents.

Advertisement

In 2021, he continued to showcase his versatility with his role in the historical-fantasy drama Lovers of the Red Sky. Ahn Hyo Seop’s portrayal of Ha Ram, a blind astrologer living a disguised life as Ilwolseong, earned him critical acclaim and accolades at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards, where he received the Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama and won the Best Couple Award with co-star Kim Yoo Jung. Ahn Hyo Seop's success shows no signs of slowing down, with notable roles in dramas such as Business Proposal and the Netflix series A Time Called You.

In conclusion, Ahn Hyo Seop's rise to fame as an actor is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unwavering determination. With each new project, he continues to captivate audiences and solidify his status as one of Korea's most promising actors. As he embarks on the next chapter of his career, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his continued growth and success in the years to come.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Nothing Uncovered and Lovely Runner tie at 3.4 percent ratings; Midnight Studio maintains 2.1 percent