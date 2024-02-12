Business Proposal actor Ahn Hyo Seop sings BTS’ Jungkook’s global hit Standing Next to You at Tokyo concert

Ahn Hyo Seop, renowned for his role in Business Proposal, recently hosted a concert in Tokyo, entertaining attendees with his singing, dancing, and fan interactions.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s Tokyo concert

Ahn Hyo Seop, the charismatic actor renowned for his impressive performances, has embarked on an exhilarating journey with his Asian tour, aptly titled The Present Show - Here and Now, which has garnered widespread acclaim and achieved sold-out stadiums at every stop.

Amidst this whirlwind of success, his recent concert in Tokyo has emerged as a focal point of excitement for fans and enthusiasts alike. Among an interesting collection that included iconic tracks such as Wasted Nights by ONE OK ROCK and I Love You by Yutaka Ozaki, it was Ahn Hyo Seop's soul-stirring rendition of BTS Jungkook's beloved hit, Standing Next to You, from his debut solo album GOLDEN, that truly captured the hearts of both attendees and netizens alike, sparking fervent discussions and admiration across various platforms.

Ahn Hyo Seop, also known as Paul Ahn, is a Canadian actor. Born in Seoul, South Korea, he migrated to Toronto, Canada, with his family at the age of seven, returning to South Korea at 17 while his family remained in Canada. He holds a degree in International Business from Kookmin University and is skilled in playing the piano and violin.

Scouted by JYP Entertainment upon his return to South Korea, he declined an offer to debut with the K-pop group GOT7, opting for other opportunities. He later joined the project group 101 (One O One), which released digital singles such as Love You and Stunning in October and November 2015, respectively.

Ahn Hyo Seop's acting career began with the MBC drama Splash Splash Love. He earned the Rookie Award in 2017 for his role in the drama My Father is Strange and received the Excellence Award for Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Fantasy Drama. In 2021, he won the Best Couple Award with Kim Yoo Jung at the SBS Drama Awards for his performance in Lovers of the Red Sky. In a significant move, on May 2, 2022, he announced a new chapter with his agency, The Present Co., jointly established with his longtime manager, who has been with him since before his debut.

Ahn Hyo Seop's recent defamation controversy

Recently, Ahn Hyo Seop slammed ex-trainee Han Seo Hee with defamation charges. Following a Kakaotalk conversation between Han Seo Hee and Ahn Hyo Seop went viral, she faced criticism. Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his roles in K-dramas, was depicted in screenshots shared by her, implying a close bond and inviting him to her hotel. Reports emerged of a complaint filed with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on February 7.

Legal action against her, including defamation and slander allegations against him, surfaced on February 8. Despite her denial of fabricated messages, she posted a photo of her hotel stay on the same day, sparking fan speculation. This incident isn't the first time Han Seo Hee has embroiled other celebrities in controversy, as she has a history of leveraging industry connections for such purposes.

