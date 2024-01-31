Han Seo Hee denies leaking chats with Ahn Hyo Seop; alleges conversation was edited

Han Seo Hee, a controversial former trainee, has been accused of leaking the rumored KakaoTalk conversation between her and actor Ahn Hyo Seop. However, she denied these accusations, stating that she did not leak any such conversation and that her social media accounts were made private in response to the situation. Han Seo Hee emphasized that the alleged conversation was fabricated and that she had no involvement in it.

Han So Hee denies leaking chats with Ahn Hyo Seop

Controversial figure Han Seo Hee has strongly denied the accusations, asserting that the conversation in question is a "fabrication." Following this denial, she made her recently created new social media account private. Additionally, she left a message indicating her intention to make her social media public again soon but requested that followers refrain from sending follow requests for the time being, stating that she needs some time to prepare.

Just a day ago, a rumored intimate Kakaotalk conversation between Han Seo Hee and A Time Called You star Ahn Hyo Seop circulated widely across online communities. In this conversation, Han Seo Hee invites Ahn Hyo Seop to a hotel to spend the night together. Following the viral spread of this conversation, some netizens speculated that Han Seo Hee might have leaked it. However, Han Seo Hee has since clarified that the Kakaotalk conversation is fabricated, refuting any involvement.

More about the conversation between Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee

Han Seo Hee is widely recognized as the former YG Entertainment trainee who became embroiled in a drug controversy. In 2016, she was sentenced to three years in prison with a four-year probation for charges related to marijuana use. However, during her probation period, in June 2020, she received an additional sentence of one year and six months for using Philopon. Despite appealing to the Supreme Court, her appeal was rejected during the third trial, leading to a final six-month prison sentence. Han Seo Hee completed her sentence and was released in November of the previous year.

The alleged conversation between Han Seo Hee and Ahn Hyo Seop stirred significant controversy online, particularly given Han Seo Hee's past controversies. In the rumored conversation, Han Seo Hee reportedly invited the actor to spend the night at a luxury hotel in Gangnam, leading to discomfort among fans due to the nature of the conversation. While fans are uncertain about the authenticity of the chats, they have been vocal in defending Ahn Hyo Seop, asserting his innocence in the exchange. Additionally, they have called on his agency to take action to protect him from the spread of such malicious content online.

