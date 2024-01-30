Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo Seop's alleged private chat with controversial figure Han Seo Hee goes viral

Recently, a screenshot of an intimate conversation purportedly between Ahn Hyo Seop and internet personality Han Seo Hee has been circulating widely on Korean online platforms, sparking discussions and garnering attention on social media.The alleged Kakaotalk exchange between actor Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee has stirred significant controversy, given Ahn Hyo Seop's status as a beloved male lead in several successful dramas, juxtaposed with Han Seo Hee's involvement in various drug-related scandals.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s chat with Han Seo Hee goes viral

In the alleged message exchange between Business Proposal star Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee, Han Seo Hee purportedly invites Ahn Hyo Seop to a luxury hotel in Gangnam for a night together. A screenshot of their conversation from the South Korean messaging app KakaoTalk has gone viral, revealing details of their interaction. In the screenshot, Seo Hee suggests meeting at the Josun Palace hotel, where they could enjoy dinner via room service. She also implies the possibility of intimacy if Ahn Hyo Seop is interested. When Ahn Hyo Seop hesitates in responding to Seo Hee's messages, she allegedly resorts to threatening him.

A netizen has claimed that Han Seo Hee posted photos at the Josun Palace on the same day she allegedly messaged Ahn Hyo Seop, leading to speculation about the authenticity of the Kakaotalk conversation. The alleged exchange between Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee has caused shock among netizens, particularly given Ahn Hyo Seop's stature as a popular actor in the South Korean entertainment industry and Han Seo Hee's previous involvement in various drug-related controversies. Several online community posts sharing this conversation have reportedly been removed from online platforms, fueling further speculation. The deletion of these posts has led Korean netizens to speculate that Ahn Hyo Seop's agency is taking swift action in response.

More about Ahn Hyo Seop

Ahn Hyo Seop, also known as Paul Ahn, is a Canadian actor and singer who has made a name for himself in the South Korean entertainment industry. Initially scouted by JYP Entertainment, Ahn Hyo Seop spent three years as a trainee, residing in a dorm with members of the K-pop boy band GOT7. However, due to challenges such as his height and lack of dancing skills, he transitioned to pursuing acting. He rose to prominence for his leading roles in Korean dramas such as Still 17 (2018), Abyss (2019), Dr. Romantic 2 (2020),Business Proposal (2022), Dr. Romantic 3 (2023), and A Time Called You (2023). Ahn Hyo Seop is also set to star in the upcoming drama film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and others.

