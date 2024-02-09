Ahn Hyo Seop files defamation lawsuit against former trainee Han Seo Hee for allegedly leaking KakaoTalk chats

Former trainee and media personality Han Seo Hee recently sparked controversy by publicly sharing what she claimed to be a KakaoTalk conversation with actor Ahn Hyo Seop. Consequently, Ahn Hyo Seop has taken legal action against Han Seo Hee, slamming her with a lawsuit in response to the this.

Ahn Hyo Seop slams Han Seo Hee with lawsuit

On February 8, 2024, reports emerged stating that a lawsuit had been officially filed against Han Seo Hee, citing defamation, slander and other charges, against Ahn Hyo Seop. The Business Proposal star's legal representation contends that Han Seo Hee's sharing of the conversation in an open chat room, accessible to an unspecified number of individuals, has tarnished Ahn Hyo Seop's reputation, leading to its widespread circulation. Furthermore, the messages appear to insinuate a romantic and sexual involvement between Ahn Hyo Seop and Han Seo Hee, further complicating the situation.

According to an exclusive report by Money Today on February 8, a complaint was lodged with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on February 7. The complaint, filed by attorney Kim So Yeon from Lawfirm Will, cites offenses including "Violation of the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (obscenity offense using communication media)" and "Violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (Defamation)."

Despite Han Seo Hee's statement that she fabricated the messages, she further fueled speculation by sharing a photo of her stay at a hotel on the same day, prompting additional speculation from fans. Han Seo Hee has a history of leveraging her connections in the entertainment industry to embroil celebrities in controversy.

Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Seo Hee controversy

Recently, an alleged Kakaotalk conversation between K-drama actor Ahn Hyo Seop and Han So Hee surfaced online, causing a significant stir among netizens. Han So Hee, known as a former YG Entertainment trainee involved in a drug controversy, received a three-year prison sentence and four years of probation for marijuana use back in October 2016.

Advertisement

In the alleged conversation, Han Seo Hee reportedly invited the actor to spend the night at a luxury hotel in Gangnam, leading to discomfort among fans due to the nature of the exchange. While fans are uncertain about the authenticity of the chats, they have been vocal in defending Ahn Hyo Seop, asserting his innocence. Additionally, they have urged his agency to take action to protect him from the dissemination of such potentially harmful content online.

Han Seo Hee later strongly denied the accusations, asserting that the conversation in question was a "fabrication." Subsequently, she made her newly created social media account private. In a message, she expressed her intention to make her social media public again soon but requested that followers refrain from sending follow requests to her for the time being, stating that she needs some time to prepare.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint: Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more snapped at script read