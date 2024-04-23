A New Dawn Anime Movie Confirms 2025 Premiere Window; DEETs INSIDE

After recently making the headlines at the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s 2024 Annecy Animation Showcase, A New Dawn Anime is all set to get its premiere. The French-Japanese co-production has only been in the festival circuit for some time. However, a new announcement lines up the movie with a tentative release window. Here is what we know about it so far.

A New Dawn Anime Movie Greenlits 2025 Release Window

As per Comic Natalie, reported by Anime Trending, A New Dawn Anime Movie is set to come out on the big screens in 2025*. A final date and slate are yet to be announced by the makers. We will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come.

More About A New Dawn Movie

A New Dawn, a collaborative French-Japanese co-production is the debut work of Yoshitoshi Shinomiya. The movie is said to be inspired by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and follows the story surrounding the struggles of that time.

As per the synopsis, the plot of the movie revolves around three young people who are connected to a 330-year-old fireworks factory in one way or another. As the factory faces the danger of seizure, the lives of these three young people eye eerie danger. Inspired by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the film delves into their journey to overcome adversity, extreme weather, and environmental challenges to assert their identities.

Staff Updates

Here is a list of the staff members credited to have worked on the movie:

Director: Yoshitoshi Shinomiya

Animation Studio: [Not specified]

Production Company: Asmik Ace, Inc.

Co-production Company: Miyu Productions

Original Story: [Not specified]

Screenplay: [Not specified]

Character Design: [Not specified]

Music: [Not specified]

Other Credits: Poster Illustrator for "The Garden of Words" and "Your Name" Recollection Scene Key Animator and Unit Director for "Your Name" Watercolor Painter for "In This Corner of the World" Art Board Artist for "Pompo the Cinephile"



*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

