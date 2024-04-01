Astro Note Anime: Kujira Joins Cast As Gossiping Lady; Deets Here

Astro Note, an upcoming TV anime, has announced the addition of voice actor Kujira as Oba-chan, an older lady with a gossipy personality. The character is known for her lively conversations with her neighbors. A new key visual has also been released.

Astro Note is an upcoming original Japanese anime television series animated by Telecom Animation Film and produced by Shochiku. It is directed by Haruki Kasugamori and written by Kimiko Ueno, with Shinji Takamatsu serving as chief director and Kōhei Munemoto composing the music. Original character designs are provided by Eisaku Kubonouchi, while Maho Aoki adapts the designs for animation. It is scheduled to premiere on April 5, 2024. Crunchyroll hay licensed the series.

Astro Note adds voice actor Kujira to the cast

Astro Note's official Twitter account announced that Kujira will join the cast as Obaa-chan, a neighborhood gossip and boarding house resident. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV on April 5, and air on TV Hokkaido and AT-X. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS.

The cast of the anime are:

Maaya Uchida as Mira Gotokuji

Sōma Saitō as Takumi Miyasaki

Yui Ogura as Aoi Uemachi

Jun Fukuyama as Shoin Ginger

Ai Furihata as Teruko Matsubara

Shinichirō Miki as Shokichi Yamashita

Tomokazu Sugita as Tomohiro Wakabayashi

Rie Kugimiya as Ren Wakabayashi

Junichi Suwabe as Naosuke

Shinji Takamatsu is serving as chief director with Haruki Kasugamori directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film. Kimiko Ueno is in charge of series scripts. Eisaku Kubonouchi is drafting the original character designs, and Maho Aoki is designing those characters for animation. Reiji Kasuga is the art director. Kōhei Munemoto is composing the music at Lantis. Ai Furihata is also performing the opening theme song Hohoemi Note. Maaya Uchida and Sōma Saitō will perform the ending theme song Kokoro no Kagi.

What will be the plot of the anime?

Crunchyroll's trailer for the original anime hints at what to expect from Astro Note. Colorful backgrounds and a variety of character designs seem to promise a dynamic show that falls more on the comedic side of a romantic-comedy.

Crunchyroll describes the anime as;

"Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!"

Astro Note, an anime series, incorporates extraterrestrials into its eccentric cast, with talented creatives like Eisaku Kubonouchi and Shinji Takamatsu contributing to the production. Kubonouchi's designs for the show are romantic-comedy. Voice actors Soma Saito and Maaya Uchida will voice Takumi and Mira, respectively, reflecting the farcical interactions between humans and aliens in the series.

The most curious part of Astro Notes is the return to the boarding house as a location for a romantic comedy. It echoes the likes of Maison Ikkoku or even Love Hina. Even Takumi and Mira's roles recall the former's protagonists, Yusaku and Kyoko.

However, the boarding house comedy had fallen out of favor until now. Astro Note does have a few interesting twists on the formula: besides the sci-fi angle, Takumi works as a live-in cook when most leads are often NEETs. It is a minor change, but it could make Takumi far more invested in the building.

The trailer suggests that the romance element will be played more for laughs, with Takumi's attempts to woo a space alien acting more as another joke rather than a serious relationship. Again, this helps distinguish the anime from other similar stories, in which the romance sometimes superseded their attempts at comedy, while it seems to be the opposite here.

Astro Note anime will hopefully add variety to next spring, which will doubtlessly be filled with more adaptations or follow-up seasons for already existing franchises.

