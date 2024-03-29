In Demon Slayer, the Hashira are the most powerful practitioners of each Breathing Style, making them the most potent Demon Slayers in the world. However, there are many non-Hashira characters who have contributed significantly to the fight against demons. Many support the Hashira in their missions, helping them defeat the deadliest demons. Despite their individual efforts against Muzan and his demons, their combined efforts provide hope for Muzan's defeat.

Here are 10 strongest Non-Hashira heroes in Demon Slayer

1. Tanjiro

Tanjiro Kamado, the main hero of Demon Slayer, is the brother of Nezuko. He has a rare black nichirin blade and a unique sense of smell, enabling him to spot openings in enemies' stances. Tanjiro is the only Demon Slayer below Hashira level to demonstrate a Demon Slayer Mark, showcasing his superior skill. He played a crucial role in defeating members of the Twelve Kizuki, including Daki, Gyutaro, and Hantengu. His durability and indomitable spirit make him the strongest non-Hashira slayer in the series, making him an unmatched character in the series.

2. Nezuko

Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro's younger sister, was transformed into a demon by Muzan but never fully developed her demon form. She wields the mighty strength of demons and has a Blood Demon Art that can set her blood aflame, damaging only demons and associated objects. Nezuko can transform into an enhanced form, gaining tattoo-like vine-like markings. Later, she becomes the only demon immune to sunlight and can enhance the power of nichirin swords, making them even more deadly to demons.

3. Inosuke

Inosuke Hashibira, a skilled fighter, uses his unique style, Beast Breathing, inspired by his wild upbringing. He wields two beaten and nicked blades and is known for his speed and strength, often moving at rapid speeds. Inosuke's exceptional sense of touch allows him to detect even minute movements in the ground, even in pitch-black darkness. He played a crucial role in defeating Upper Rank Six demons Gyutaro and Daki and Upper Rank 2, Doma. Despite his brash fighting style, his incredible reflexes prevent him from sustaining severe injuries.

4. Kanao

Kanao Tsuyuri is a Flower Breathing practitioner and the successor to Shinobu Kocho, known for her exceptional eyesight and ability to fight with a pink nichirin blade. She played a crucial role in defeating the Upper Rank 2 demon Doma, but her victory came at a high cost. Kanao's most powerful technique is the final form of Flower Breathing, which allows her to see slow-motion movements but risks losing her vision if used for too long.

5. Genya

Genya Shinazugawa, the younger brother of Sanemi Shinazugawa, is a talented Demon Slayer who was one of the five trainees who survived the final selection process. He uses a unique shotgun to fight, which fires nichirin shells, unlike other Demon Slayers. Genya's signature move is to use a demon's power against them, consuming demonic flesh to gain their strength and regeneration. Although not safe, it is difficult to argue with the results. Genya helps defeat Hantengu, the Upper Rank 4 demon and later develops a Blood Demon Art of his own.

6. Zenitsu

Zenitsu Agatsuma is a Thunder Breathing practitioner, primarily using the first form. Despite his lack of combat skills, he can battle while asleep, removing his fears and performing at an incredible level. His fast and unpredictable attacks make him a formidable opponent. Zenitsu also has incredible hearing and the ability to detect emotions and thoughts. He eventually creates a seventh form of Thunder Breathing, which he uses to defeat the new Upper Rank 6 demon, Kaigaku.

7. Lady Tamayo

Lady Tamayo, a demon with medical knowledge, successfully cut herself off Muzan's control using her Blood Demon Art. She uses her blood to perform spell-like effects and creates another demon, Yushiro, to save his life. Her most powerful weapon is the "Anti-Kibutsuji" drug, a poison developed to defeat Muzan. Lady Tamayo's help was invaluable as the drug severely weakened the progenitor demon, making her a crucial factor in the final battle against Muzan.

8. Hinatsuru

Hinatsuru, a kunoichi like Makio, is a skilled ninja trained in stealth and infiltration. She played a crucial role in the Entertainment District battle by using kunai laced with wisteria poison to weaken Gyutaro and create an opening for Tanjiro and Tengen to strike. Hinatsuru's agility and speed make her a step ahead of her fellow wife in tactics. She also demonstrated skill in long-ranged attacks, using a crossbow against Gyutaro at one point.

9. Makio

Makio, a kunoichi or female ninja, is married to Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui and aids him in battle. She and her wives infiltrated the Entertainment District to fight a demon, Daki. Makio, with her reflexes and superior training, is a more capable fighter than the average human. She battles primarily with Kunai and is skilled in stealth attacks. Despite being captured by Daki, Makio refused to reveal any information about Tengen or his mission, defying the demon. She later played a crucial role in evacuating the district, minimizing civilian casualties.

10. Yushiro

Yushiro, a demon not created by Muzan but converted by Lady Tamayo, is a medical expert with a Blood Demon Art called Blindfold. This art allows him to hide or enhance one's ability to see hidden targets. Yushiro is also a skilled fighter in hand-to-hand combat, as seen in his fight against the temari demon, Susamaru. Although he avoids confrontation and lives a quiet life alongside Lady Tamayo, his skills and abilities in combat are not underestimated.

