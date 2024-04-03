Astro Note Episode 1: Journey Through The Stars At Astro-Sou! Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

The release of Astro Note, a brand-new original anime by Telecom Animation Film and Shochiku, is just around the corner. The anime follows Miyasaki Takumi as he becomes the chef at Astro-sou, a place with some extra-terrestrial guests! Keep reading to find out more about Astro Note Episode 1’s release date, what to expect and more.

But first, what is Astro Note about?

Astro Note is an original Japanese anime that will be animated by Telecom Animation Film and produced by Shochiku, so there are no spoilers available for the anime. According to the Astro Note official website, the anime will be directed by Haruki Kasugamori and the series composition is written by Kimiko Ueno.

On Crunchyroll, the anime is described as the following: “Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he’s sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn’t from this world!”

Advertisement

Astro Note Episode 1: release date and streaming details

Astro Note Episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Friday, April 5, 2024, though an exact time has not been revealed. In Japan, the anime adaptation will air on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, KBS Kyoto and Sun TV, with other channels airing the episode the following weeks. Astro Note will also be available on d Anime Store and other platforms. Internationally however, Crunchyroll will be the go to service to stream the new anime.

Astro Note Episode 1: what to expect?

As an original anime, Astro Note Episode 1 will likely introduce the main character Miyasaki Takumi as a talented chef in his old job. He will be let go and end up meeting Gotokuji Mira, a boarding house landlady who offers him a job. Because of her beauty, Takumi falls in love with her and agrees, before heading to Astro-sou.

Advertisement

From the PV, we can see Takumi serving food in his new apartment, where viewers will be introduced to the various characters that live within the boarding house. As Takumi settles in, he will slowly figure out that these housemates, including Mira, are all not of Earth.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates on the astronauts in Astro Note and more!