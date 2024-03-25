Blue Lock Chapter 256: Triflow Chemistry Reaction Vs Charles Chevalier; Release Date, Where To Read, And More

As Paris X Gen battles it out against Bastard Munchen, the tension is palpable with Isagi and Hiori coming up with a victory strategy against Charles Chevalier’s incredible skill. In the last chapter, Isagi approached Kunigami after realizing he was a self-type player, asking for aid in his own explosion against Bastard Munchen. The upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 256 should show fans the results of the epic Triflow Chemistry Reaction between Kunigami, Isagi and Hiori, so keep reading for more details on the chapter’s release, where to read it, what to expect, and more.

Blue Lock Chapter 256: release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 256 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:30 PM JST, though most countries will see a daytime release on Tuesday, March 26 with the exact release time varying due to individual time zones.

Readers can access Blue Lock Chapter 256 on Kodansha’s K Manga service in English on the day of release. Raw scans of Blue Lock Chapter 256 will be available on Shuukan Shounen Magazine in Japan.

What to expect in Blue Lock Chapter 256

In Blue Lock Chapter 256, readers can anticipate Isagi taking charge of his new attack strategy alongside Hiori and Kunigami. However, the success of this initiative hinges on who gains possession of the ball following Kunigami's crucial clearance from Ryusei Shidou.

If the ball falls into the hands of Bastard Munchen players like Raichi Jingo or Kiyora Jin, Isagi may have the opportunity to initiate his attack. Alternatively, if Paris X Gen or Bastard Munchen's foreign players secure possession, the focus of the next chapter could shift to Isagi's efforts to win the ball back in Blue Lock Chapter 256.

Blue Lock Chapter 255 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 255, titled Still Burning, delves into the intense dynamics on the football field as Kunigami Rensuke's true nature as a Self-type player is revealed. The chapter opens with the aftermath of Kunigami's decisive intervention, clearing the ball away from the Bastard Munchen attackers. As the ball finds its way to Alexis Ness, he quickly passes it to Grimm, initiating another offensive play. However, the combination of Shidou and Kunigami proves formidable as they block the ball's path, thwarting the attack and clearing it to Raichi Jingo.

Just as Raichi attempts to gain control of the ball, Charles Chevalier swoops in and steals possession before launches his own attack. Hiori Yo, impressed by Charles's prowess, likens him to a boss in a video game, suggesting that defeating him will require facing defeat multiple times to find a solution.

As Charles dribbles the ball, Rin Itoshi calls for a pass, but Charles opts to use him as a decoy, continuing his advance. Isagi, initially deceived by Charles's play, is relieved to see Hiori maintaining the chase. However, Charles's control over the field becomes evident as he crosses the ball toward Shidou, prompting Isagi to recognize his tactical superiority.

Just as the ball approaches Shidou, Kunigami once again steps in, clearing it away with a well-timed kick. Isagi, Charles, and Hiori acknowledge Kunigami's defensive prowess, leading Isagi to deduce Kunigami's true nature as a Self-type player driven by his vendetta against Ryusei Shidou.

Isagi realizes that Kunigami's ego, fueled by his past experiences, is still burning bright, driving him to bring out his top performance on the field. Meanwhile, Shidou grows increasingly annoyed by Kunigami's presence, setting the stage for a tense confrontation between the two players.

Isagi approaches Kunigami, proposing a new plan that utilizes both Kunigami and Hiori Yo in a ‘Triflow Chemistry Reaction.’ With this innovative strategy, Isagi aims to counter their opponents' best x best approach, creating a dynamic synergy that could turn the tide of the match in their favor.

For more updates on the fate of PXG in the Blue Lock manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.