Captain Tsubasa Episode 29: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The 29th episode of the Captain Tsubasa anime is right around the corner. The final match of the Junior Youth Tournament between the Japanese and German teams began in the last episode. The bulk of the 28th episode was focused on the first few minutes of the match, where both teams were strategizing and getting a feel of the game.

However, German goalkeeper Deuter Muller, also known as the Ghost Guardian because little information was available about him, was one of the focal points of the episode. The Japanese players also have a bad feeling about the talented player, which means they might have some trouble dealing with Muller in the next episode.

Captain Tsubasa episode 29 release date, streaming details, and more

The 29th episode of Captain Tsubasa will air on Sunday, 21 April 2024, at 5:30 p.m. JST, which means it will be out at 4 p.m. IST on the same day. Other countries will be able to stream the episode at different times, depending on time differences. In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo. International viewers, on the other hand, will be able to watch the latest episode of Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

Of course, the next episode will continue the match between the German and Japanese teams. We will probably get to see some intense moments as it is the final match of the Junior Youth Tournament. Since Muller seemed like such a big threat to the Japanese players, there is a good chance that his capabilities will be highlighted even more in the next episode. However, Muller is not the only great player on the German team, and they will all put up a great fight against Japan.

Captain Tsubasa episode 28 recap

The 28th episode of Captain Tsubasa started the final match of the Junior Youth Tournament between Japan and Germany. The episode focused mostly on the first few minutes of the 90-minute match, with both sides getting warmed up and sizing up their opponents.

Even though the match had barely begun, we had already seen a great moment between Misaki and Tsubasa, Japan’s Golden Duo. However, the focus was mostly on German goalkeeper Deuter Muller, aka the Ghost Guardian, who really lived up to his name.

It was clear from the beginning of the match that Muller was an extremely strong opponent, as no Japanese player could defeat the goalkeeper 1 on 1. He put up a seemingly impenetrable wall that nobody could break through. Wakabayashi gave the Japanese players a lot of information on their opponents to provide them with an edge.

Even though the information did help Tsubasa and his team, none of them were able to get through the wall that is Muller. It really seems that Muller is the player that Japan is going to struggle with the most in the upcoming matches. However, there are a lot of great players on the German team who will also make their presence known as the game progresses.

