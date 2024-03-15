Chained Soldier Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

The thrilling finale of the Demon Defense Force's showdown against the Humanoid Shuuki in Chained Soldier Episode 12 is almost upon us. Just as the battle reaches its climax, a sudden interruption may just set the stage for an electrifying second season.

Chained Soldier Episode 11 shows the ingenious use of Mato Peach's powers in combat, especially evident in Himari and Yachiho Azuma's great teamwork. The looming war with the Eight Thunder Gods will surely add an unexpected twist to the plot. While spoilers for Episode 12 remain elusive, anticipation runs high for the confirmed release date and time. Keep reading for all the details on Chained Soldier Episode 12 and more.

Chained Soldier Episode 12 release date and streaming details

Chained Soldier Episode 12 is scheduled to premiere on local Japanese networks at 11 PM JST on Thursday, March 21, 2024. International viewers can catch it on HIDIVE approximately one hour after its Japanese airing. As Crunchyroll doesn't host the series, HIDIVE is the sole platform for international streaming.

What to expect in Chained Soldier Episode 12

In Chained Soldier Episode 12, the battle between Yuuki, Kyouka Uzen, and the Unihorn may reach its climax swiftly. The series finale may depict a decisive moment where Yuuki and Kyouka either triumph over the Unihorn or face a devastating defeat. This could pave the way for a deeper exploration of the Eight Thunder Gods' motivations and goals, laying the groundwork for their potential return in future seasons.

Additionally, Chained Soldier Episode 12 is expected to address the alliance between the Humanoid Shuuki and the Demon Defense Force in their struggle against the Eight Thunder Gods. The episode may elaborate on the complexities of this collaboration, highlighting the challenges and uncertainties faced by both parties as they confront a common enemy.

Chained Soldier Episode 11 recap

Chained Soldier Episode 11 commenced with Nei Ookawamura expressing concern for her comrades from the 7th Squad dormitory. The focus shifted to the intense battle between Aoba Wakura, Kyouka Uzen, and Tenka Izumo. Aoba struggled against Izumo's teleportation abilities while Kyouka faced off against the Unihorn. After consuming a Mato Peach, Aoba exhibited heightened senses and devised a strategy to counter Izumo's teleportation by predicting her movements.

As the battle raged, Shushu Suruga and Sahara Wakasa confronted Coco Zenibako. Despite their efforts, Coco emerged unscathed, infuriating Shushu, who unleashed a devastating attack, ultimately defeating Coco. However, additional opponents appeared, leading to the Sahara collapsing from exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Himari and Yachiho Azuma faced Naon Yuno. Yachiho used her time manipulation abilities to save Himari from a fatal attack. The two sisters then prepared to face Yuno together, with Himari revealing a secret weapon.

In another part of the battlefield, Izumo tricked Aoba into attacking the Unihorn, leaving her vulnerable to Kyouka's assault. Despite Kyouka's hesitation, she ultimately landed a powerful blow on Aoba, incapacitating her. Izumo, recognizing her mistake, expressed regret for making Yuuki upset.

As the ground drifted beneath them, Aoba offered Izumo and Kyouka a chance to retreat. However, their respite was short-lived as they were confronted by Shikoku and other Humanoid Shuuki, who proclaimed themselves gods seeking humanity's destruction. The episode concluded with Yuuki and the Unihorn charging at each other.

