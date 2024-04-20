Date A Live V Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The third episode of Date A Live V is scheduled to air next week. It will finally delve into the battle that Shido and his companions have been getting ready for. The last episode also focused on the group's penultimate preparations before the big fight.

Episode 3 of the anime will finally commence the battle, and we will get to see the characters fighting against their formidable foe. It will also focus on Kurumi, who is set to play a very important role in the fight.

Date A Live V episode 3 release date, streaming details and more

Episode 3 of Date A Live V will air on April 24, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on AT-X first and then on other channels a day later, such as BS11 and Tokyo-MX.

The episode will also be available on multiple streaming platforms across Japan, such as U-NEXT, DMM TV, Anime Store, and more. International fans will be able to stream the subbed version of the episode on Hulu and Amazon Prime Videos. Muse Asia also has the right to stream anime in South and SouthEast Asia, which means fans from these zones can watch the episode on the Muse Asia YouTube Channel.

Date A Live V episode 2 recap

The second episode of Date A Live V began with Mukuro and Tohka preparing food while Shido and the gang prepared for their impending battle with the DEM. The girls were seen remembering the moments of happiness when Shido had come into their lives. We also see Kotori, Maria, and Shizaki preparing for the impending battle.

Kotori talks about how vital Shido’s mission is and how his survival is of the utmost importance. They also chat about Kurumi, DEM, and how they are so interested in Shido. They also discuss the true identity of the phantom. Later, all of them share a meal before the battle and bond over the food. Tohka and Shido then discuss battle strategy and how he will rescue Kurumi.

Finally, the battle begins with DEM’s 30 fleet of battleships against Shido and Ratatoskr’s 6 fleets. Ratatoskr wants to put Shido on the frontlines so they can incapacitate Nibelcole and take control of Artemisia. DEM initiates their assault, but Kurumi swiftly thwarts them with her legion of clones.

Date A Live V episode 3 potential plot

Of course, the third episode of Date A Live V, The Resurrection of the Spirits, will continue the battle between DEM and Ratatoskr. The spirits under Ratatoskr’s guardianship will also get their moment to shine, as will Kurumi, whose role in this battle is significant.

Shido might also finally come face to face against Nibelcole, and their battle will be really gripping. One of the most anticipated parts of the upcoming episode will probably be the resurrection of the strongest spirit.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Read more about the latest news about anime and manga on Pinkvilla.

