Viral Hit Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Based on the popular Webtoon of the same name, the Viral Hit anime started airing last week and just released its second episode yesterday. The third episode will expand onto the story of Yoo Ho-bin and how he will be handling his new career as a streamer.

In the last episode of Viral Hit, we saw Hoo-bin making more money off of streaming and getting into more fights, which is draining his body. However, he will continue doing this to collect money for his mother’s treatment, and meet more and more strong fighters whom he will have to fight and win against.

Viral Hit Anime Episode 3 release date and streaming details

The third episode of the Viral Hit anime is set to come out on 25th April, Thursday, at 12:55 a.m. JST. Due to different time zones, the episode will be released in other countries at different times. However, since the subbed versions of the anime will come out some time later, we cannot say for sure when the episode will reach the other countries, but it will be soon after the original Japanese release.

In Japan, Viral Hit episode 3 will be available for viewers on Fuji TV which is one of the most popular anime platforms. International viewers can watch this anime, which is adapted from Park Tae-joon’s Webtoon of the same name, on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

Viral Hit episode 2 recap

The episode 2 of the Viral Hit anime started to pace things up a bit with the character of Yoo Ho-bin who is determined to become a famous NewTuber with the help of Snapper. The two of them adapt to the fact that Yoo would have to last at least three minutes in each fight if he wants to make any profits off of the ads on his video.

On the other hand, Yoo finds a very small NewTube channel where a masked man explains different fighting techniques which are useful against certain types of fighters. These videos give Yoo the help that he needs to go from a novice fighter to an experienced one. His newfound success also makes him more popular amongst his peers and he ends up getting his crush’s number as well.

However, there is a dark side to all of this, which manifests in Yoo’s life as people who seem to want to work with him but end up being cons in the end. Many fans of his also reveal themselves to be cons who want to rob Yoo. The end of Viral Hit episode 2 shows us Yoo Ho-bin declaring to his channel that his next video will be about him getting his phone back.

What can you expect from Viral Hit episode 3?

Based on what we have learned from the previous episode, the third episode of Viral Hit will probably focus on Yoo getting his phone back and making another entertaining fighting video around it. We might also see more of Yoo’s friends and new characters who might become an important part of the plot later.

The story, though seemingly revolving around Yoo and his chase after fame, will reveal itself to be much more sinister in the next few episodes. If you want to be updated about upcoming episodes and what to expect from them, you have to keep your eye on Pinkvilla.

