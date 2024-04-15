Date A Live V Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

The next thrilling episode of Date A Live V is just around the corner, and the excitement is higher than ever before! Following the explosive start of Season 5 with The First Signal of War, fans were introduced to the looming conflict between Shido and his companions and the DEM forces.

Kurumi has provided essential insights into the brewing confrontation, and now, as Date A Live V Episode 2 approaches, fans eagerly await to witness Shido and the rest of the cast prepare themselves mentally and emotionally for the impending battle.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming episode’s release date, streaming details, and more.

Date A Live V Episode 2: release date and streaming details

Date A Live V Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The episode will premiere at 11:30 pm JST on AX-T, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 18, 2024, at 1 am JST and 1:30 am JST, respectively. For international fans, the release timing may vary depending on their location.

Additionally, Date A Live V Season 5 will be available for streaming on several online platforms, such as the d-Anime Store, U-NEXT, DMM TV, and more. Global viewers can catch Episode 2 on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, with availability on platforms other than the d-Anime Store expected after April 15, 2024.

What to expect in Date A Live V Episode 2

Date A Live V Episode 2 will be titled The Final Rest, and will likely have a deeper exploration of the looming battle against the DEM as Shido and his companions brace themselves for the impending showdown. The episode is expected to delve into the individual thoughts and emotions of each character as they prepare to confront their formidable adversaries.

Furthermore, Date A Live V Episode 2 may unveil additional details about Mio Takamiya and her significance to the unfolding plotline, providing further context to her connection with the phantoms and the Spirit of Origin. We should also learn more about the DEM's intentions towards Shido and his group, as well as gain some insight into Kurumi's plan for counterattacking their tough foes.

Date A Live V Episode 1 recap

In Date A Live V Episode 1, the narrative opens with Kurumi grappling with the aftermath of her confrontation with the phantom, reflecting on Murasame's disappearance alongside her other selves. Meanwhile, Shido Itsuka and his companions discuss Kurumi's repeated attempts to save Shido, revealing her ability to rewind time to prevent the DEM's attacks. Shido unveils Kurumi's goal of defeating the Spirit of Origin in the past to save her friend and the revelation of Mio Takamiya's connection with phantoms.

Despite Shido's efforts to unlock his past memories using "Michael," he fails to recall anything significant. The focus then shifts to the DEM, with Westcott adamant about subduing Shido by any means necessary. Later, Kurumi's alter ego appears to warn Shido and Kotori about the DEM's future plans, prompting them to strategize for a full-scale attack against Westcott and Ellen. Nia advises caution to prevent Westcott from anticipating their moves.

As Date A Live V Episode 1 draws to a close, Kotori confronts her alter ego about the disclosure of their plans to Shido, preparing for the upcoming battle by creating multiple versions of herself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Date A Live V and others from the animeverse!