Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction Second Movie Trailer

The official website for the two-part anime film Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction just released a trailer for the second and final part. The trailer, which was released on Wednesday, April 17, revealed not only the two films’ theme songs but also showed some glimpses of the upcoming movie.

Based on Inio Asano’s manga series of the same name, the first Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction movie came out back on March 22, 2024. The story focuses on two high school girls named Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa, who are determined to live a normal life even with a spaceship hanging above Tokyo and humans waging wars against the seemingly harmless aliens.

What did the new promotional video reveal about the movie

One of the most important details that the new promotional video revealed was the release date of the second film. The final part of the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction movie was originally supposed to come out on April 19. However, due to some production issues, the release was postponed. The trailer revealed the movie's new release date, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Japan.

The trailer also previewed both of the theme songs of the films. The first one being Zett-Zett-Zett-Zett-Zettai Saiiki by Ano ft. Lilas Akuta. The second theme song of the movie is Seishun Oka by Lilas Akuta ft. Ano.

The short trailer also showed us one of the important parts of the upcoming movie, where Keita Ooba reveals to Kadode Koyama and Ouran Nakagawa that he is actually an invader. This is, of course, going to be an interesting plot point of the movie. We also got a glimpse of some other characters who will appear in the anime film in the trailer. It was also made clear that the second movie will focus on the battle against the invaders and will have an anime-original ending. This means that the end of the movie is going to be different from the original manga.

Other details about the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction final movie

The first part of the Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction movie was so interesting that it has garnered quite a fan following. The next film is also being produced by +H Studios and directed by Tomuyiko Kurokawa. Reiko Yoshida will act as the scriptwriter and supervisor, with Nobutake Ito as the chief animation director and character designer. Mika Nishimura will be the film's art director, and Taro Umebayashi will supervise the composition of the music.

The cast of the anime movie includes Ano as Ouran Nakagawa, Lilus Ikuta as Kadode Koyoma, Atsumi Tanezaki as Kiho Kurihara, Miyuri Shimabukuro as Ai Demoto, Azumi Waki as Futaba Takemoto, Ryoko Shiraishi as Makoto Tainuma, Miyu Irino as Keita Ooba and many more.

The two films are, of course, based on Inio Asano’s eponymous manga. They focus on a high school girl named Kadode and her best friend, an eccentric girl named Ouran, whose lives change when an alien spaceship invades Earth. The two girls decide to survive in this strange new world amid supernatural occurrences and a war looming close.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla to be updated about more anime news.

