'Feels too on the nose': MAPPA Studio Criticized for ZENSHU Anime's Concept and Irony

The upcoming anime series ZENSHU, produced by MAPPA studios, has stirred up a mix of anticipation and criticism among anime fans. The teaser trailer for ZENSHU gives viewers a sneak peek into the life of protagonist Natsuko Hirose, who is pursuing a career as an animator. But it seems that the concept and idea of the show is not going down well with the fans. Here is all you need to know about the backlash.

Backlash on ZENSHU Anime

Despite the intriguing premise, many fans have raised concerns about the irony of MAPPA studio being behind this original anime. This irony stems from recent controversies surrounding working conditions within the anime industry, particularly at MAPPA, which faced backlash over alleged poor conditions during the production of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Critics argue that it's hypocritical for MAPPA to produce an anime centered around the animation industry while facing accusations of overworking its staff. Social media has been flooded with skeptical comments, with some users calling the premise of ZENSHU too 'on the nose' and accusing the studio of shamelessness.

One Twitter user pointed out the irony by saying, "MAPPA making an anime about working on anime so that when you look up ‘MAPPA working conditions,’ this show comes up instead." Similar sentiments were echoed in the comments section of ZENSHU’s teaser announcement on various platforms.

Even industry insiders have voiced their disapproval. Shunsuke Ohkubo, director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 12, openly criticized the teaser and revealed that he blocked the anime’s promotion account upon seeing it in his feed. Although Ohkubo later posted a seemingly positive comment about ZENSHU, some fans interpreted it as sarcasm.

Despite the backlash, some fans have found humor in the situation, joking about the juxtaposition of MAPPA’s controversial reputation and the subject matter of ZENSHU. One fan quipped, "I’m not very familiar with the whole scandal, but it’s quite funny to see this as a MAPPA Original xD."

More About ZENSHU Anime

ZENSHU is helmed by director Mitsue Yamasaki and scriptwriter Kimiko Ueno, with Anna Nagase starring as protagonist Natsuko Hirose. The plot follows Natsuko's journey as she navigates her career as an animator, facing challenges along the way, including creating a romantic comedy movie despite her lack of personal experience with love.

Despite the criticism, ZENSHU continues to generate interest among anime enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. Whether the controversy surrounding MAPPA’s working conditions will impact the reception of the series remains to be seen.

