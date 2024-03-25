One Piece Chapter 1112: No New Chapter For Three Weeks; Here's WHY

The fans of One Piece would be disappointed to find out that the new chapters of the manga would not be coming out in a weekly fashion. This comes after Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka, took to the official website of OP to share a message with the fans. Here is what he talks about One Piece and the incoming three-week break.

Eiichiro Oda Announces Three-Week Break

Connecting with the fans in his latest chapter of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka behind OP, has announced a three-week hiatus for the story. The news broke through an official statement released on the One Piece website on March 21, 2024. Oda revealed that the hiatus will span from Weekly Shonen Jump issue #18 on April 1 to issue #20. Here is when you can catch the new chapter now:

One Piece Chapter 1112 New Release Date

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Chapter 1112 returns on April 22, 2024, after a three-week hiatus. Fans can access the latest chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #21. The manga will be available for reading on Shueisha-affiliated platforms such as MangaPlus, Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site with a subscription. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes.

Eiichiro Oda's Message to the Fans

The decision of the hiatus comes amidst concerns surrounding Oda's physical well-being and recent events, including the passing of fellow manga artist Akira Toriyama. To alleviate any worries among fans, Oda clarified that the hiatus is not due to illness but rather a precautionary measure for his overall health. In his message to fans, Oda expressed the need for maintenance and hinted at using the break to contemplate the essence of One Piece.

He emphasized the importance of understanding what the series truly represents, signaling a potential shift in direction or narrative focus. In addition to this, Oda provided updates on various projects, including free access to past episodes on Jump+ and the availability of the live-action adaptation of One Piece on Netflix.

Additionally, he mentioned the adaptation of his one-shot manga, Monsters, into an anime, indicating a busy schedule ahead. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

