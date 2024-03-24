I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Anime Reveals New Opening Song & More DEETs

The highly anticipated television anime adaptation of Kenkyo na Circle's I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability light novel series has released creditless versions of its opening and ending sequences. Fans can now enjoy the captivating performances of the theme songs, with Kaede Higuchi singing the opening track Kyunrious and Akane Kumada performing the ending theme Happy no Himitsu (The Secret of Happiness). Here is all you need to know about the show so far.

Premiere Date and Streaming Details

Scheduled to debut on TV Tokyo and BS NTV on April 1, 2024, with an airing on AT-X following on April 3, 2024, the anime promises to enthrall audiences with its magical world and compelling characters. International fans won't have to wait long to join in on the excitement, as Crunchyroll will stream the anime simultaneously with its Japanese broadcast.

Cast & Staff Updates

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince boasts an impressive lineup of voice actors bringing its characters to life. Makoto Koichi takes on the role of Lloyd, while Fairouz Ai portrays Grim and Lynn voices Sylpha. Additional cast members include Akira Sekine as Tao, Rie Takahashi as Ren, Shun Horie as Albert, Yūya Hirose as Dian, Akane Kumada as Alieze, and Eriko Matsui as Shiro.

Behind the scenes, Jin Tamamura directs the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab, with R.O.N (STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION) handling the music composition. Naoki Tozuka oversees the script and series composition, while Yūichi Abe serves as the action director. Mai Ono contributes as the color key artist, and Ryō Tanaka takes on the role of sound director at Ai Addiction.

Manga Adaptation and Novel Series

For fans eager to delve deeper into the story, Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga adaptation of Kenkyo na Circle's novels in 2020. Additionally, Kodansha USA Publishing holds the license for the manga. The light novel series, which began on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, has seen continued success, with its seventh volume releasing in Japan in November 2023.

