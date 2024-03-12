Demon Slayer Watch Order: How to Watch The Seasons & Movies In Chronological Order

Ahead of its fourth season in the lineup, there are many fans who seem to be facing trouble with the watch order of Demon Slayer. With movies and series presenting the same arc, fans seem to be confused about where to start the series and how to go by in chronological order. There is no need to fret as we have prepared just the right list for your watching experience. READ.

Demon Slayer Watch Order:

1. Demon Slayer Season 1: Start your adventure with the first season, comprising episodes 1 to 26, released in 2019. Follow Tanjiro Kamado's quest as he battles demons and seeks to avenge his family.

2. Demon Slayer Season 2: This season is divided into two arcs:

Mugen Train TV Arc: Episodes 27 to 33, or alternatively, watch the Mugen Train movie which serves as a sequel to Season 1.

3. Entertainment District Arc: Episodes 34 to 44, featuring new challenges and characters for Tanjiro and his comradesDemon Slayer Season 3: Dive into the Swordsmith Village Arc, comprising episodes 45 to 55, continuing Tanjiro's journey with 11 captivating episodes released in 2023.

4. Demon Slayer Season 4: Prepare for the Hashira Training Arc, set to release in May 2024. Fans can get a sneak peek by watching the "To the Hashira Training" movie, which consists of the Season 4 premiere. Choose between watching the movie early or waiting for the television premiere in Spring 2024.

Considerations:

Mugen Train Movie: While both the movie and the TV arc cover the same storyline, watching the TV arc provides additional scenes and a bonus episode, enriching the viewing experience.

To the Swordsmith Village Movie: This movie bundles together episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc and the first episode of Season 3. It is largely redundant, so viewers can opt to skip it and proceed directly to Season 3.

Should I Skip Episodes?

Unlike some anime series filled with filler episodes, Demon Slayer maintains a compelling narrative throughout. While certain episodes may have slower pacing, every episode contributes to the overarching story. The only instance where skipping might be advisable is if viewers have recently watched the Mugen Train movie before diving into the TV arc.

With a total of 55 episodes spanning three seasons and additional movies, Demon Slayer offers a rich and immersive storyline that captivates audiences. By following this watch order guide, fans can embark on Tanjiro's exhilarating journey in the demon-infested world, experiencing every twist and turn along the way.

