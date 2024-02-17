Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 Spoilers: Yuta and Yuji’s Struggle Against Megumi’s Fate; Maki To Turn The Tide?!

As anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 mounts among eager fans awaiting the official release on Monday, February 19, a sneak peek into the next chapter unveils a gripping continuation of the intense battle between Yuji, Yuta, and Sukuna.

Offering an immediate glimpse into the unfolding events, this spoilers on Reddit provide insight into the shape of the conflict's trajectory. Continue reading to find everything we have on the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: SPOILERS

For the fans who are eagerly looking forward for the official release but want to know what happens next in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 immediately, here’s everything we know:

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251, the intense battle between Yuji, Yuta, and Sukuna has reached a critical juncture. According to spoilers on Reddit, the chapter opens with Sukuna questioning Yuta's ability to replicate his technique. Yuta, in turn, inquires whether Sukuna has reclaimed his 20th finger, strongly suggesting that Yuta had already consumed it. Engaging Sukuna in close combat, Yuji demonstrates strong determination, even going as far as to spit his blood at Sukuna's face, fueled by his resolve to end the conflict and rescue Megumi.

As the confrontation escalates, Rika intervenes, seizing Sukuna and slamming him down while Yuji delivers a powerful kick. Sukuna, realizing a decline in his control over Megumi's body and cursed energy output, moves to counterattack. Disabling his Hollow Wisker Basket technique, Sukuna prepares to unleash the devastating World Cutting Slash, intending to endure damage from Angel's Jacob ladder.

However, Yuji and Yuta anticipate Sukuna's strategy, attempting to restrain him while launching relentless assaults. Observing Sukuna's weakening slashes, Yuta boldly approaches, severing one of Sukuna's arms as Yuji triggers the explosive blood he spat on Sukuna's face.

In a moment of revelation, Yuji recalls Yuki's notes on souls, affirming his determination to awaken Megumi's soul by separating it from Sukuna's and disrupting their connection. With Hana's insight into Angel's Cursed Technique's compatibility, the plan unfolds, culminating in Yuta activating Angel's cursed technique Maxim Output: Jacob's Ladder, severely injuring Sukuna.

The blood Yuji spat onto Sukuna's face ignites as he breaches the space dividing Sukuna and Megumi's souls. Yuji tries to tell Megumi to get up, but despite his meticulous calculations, Megumi's soul displays apathy, expressing disinterest in survival.

Suddenly, Sukuna retaliates with a devastating World Cutting Slash, targeting Yuta, Rika, and Yuji. However, Maki enters the fray, wielding her Soul Splitter Katana to pierce Sukuna, altering the course of the battle dramatically.

As the chapter concludes with Maki's intervention, the narrative builds anticipation for the repercussions of her unexpected arrival, setting the stage for further intrigue and suspense in the forthcoming chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 recap

In Chapter 250 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta reveals his Domain, Authentic Mutual Love, enabling precise execution of Cursed Techniques with Sure-Hit accuracy. He and Yuji relentlessly assault Sukuna, aiming to disrupt his control over Megumi's body. Employing copied techniques such as Uro's Sky Manipulation, Yuta gains an advantage, while Yuji targets the boundary between Sukuna and Megumi's souls to weaken Sukuna's hold.

Sukuna counters with strategic maneuvers, recognizing Yuji's attacks as a hindrance to his cursed energy output. Despite Yuta's formidable arsenal, Sukuna adapts, prompting Yuta to employ Sukuna's own Cursed Technique, Cleave, inflicting visible damage.

