Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

The fierce battle between Gojo’s students and Sukuna continues to escalate in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251. The outcome of the Culling Game and the fate of humanity itself in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen depends upon the outcome of this fight, and fans are on the edge of their seats as the sorcerers struggle and the battle plays out.

Here's everything we have on the release date, where to read the chapter, expected plot developments, and a recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250.

Release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 is scheduled for release on February 19, 2024 at 12 AM JST, and international readers can expect 7 AM PT release on February 18, 2024. However, please note that the exact release times can vary depending your time zone.

Fans can access the chapter digitally on platforms such as Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app. Subscribers to Shonen Jump gain access to a wide range of manga titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen, for a monthly fee of $2.99.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 expected plot

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 will continue the powerful battle for humanity, as Okkotsu Yuta and Itadori Yuji face off against Ryomen Sukuna. Yuta's utilization of Sukuna's own cursed technique, Cleave, has left fans anticipating further displays of his copied abilities. As Yuta continues to surprise both Sukuna and readers alike, the possibility of him employing Gojo's formidable technique, Limitless, looms on the horizon. While the odds seem to favor Yuta and Yuji, Sukuna's potential resurgence and the unveiling of his innate technique are highly likely as well.

Advertisement

Yuji's role in weakening Sukuna's control over Megumi's body remains crucial, with each strike diminishing Sukuna's cursed energy output. As Yuji aims to awaken Megumi's consciousness and deal decisive blows to Sukuna, it remains to be seen whether Megumi will wake up in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251. Furthermore, the chapter may witness Yuta's relentless assault take on a more diverse array of copied techniques, like Hollow Wicker Basket and Sukuna’s other Cursed Techniques.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250, Yuta demonstrated the full potential of his Domain, Authentic Mutual Love, utilizing a selection of copied cursed techniques with precision. Dynamic combat sequences unfolded as Yuta and Yuji relentlessly attacked Sukuna, aiming to disrupt his control over Megumi's body. Yuji’s attacks slowed down Sukuna’s cursed energy regeneration and disrupted the gap between Megumi and Sukuna’s souls.

Yuta's a number of techniques, including those copied from Uro and Inumaki, posed a significant threat to Sukuna. The chapter concluded with Yuta using Sukuna's technique, Cleave, against him, as Sukuna’s face began to get cut up.

Advertisement

With the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 approaching, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen brace themselves for yet another thrilling chapter of the intense battle with the King of Curses. As the conflict between Yuta, Yuji, and Sukuna reaches new heights, readers prepare to delve deeper into the world of curses, sorcery, and relentless determination.

For more updates on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep in touch with Pinkvilla.