Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250: Spoilers OUT! Release Date, Plot & More

The intense battle between Yuta, Yuji, and Sukuna continues to escalate in Jujutsu Kaisen after Yuta’s entry into the battle using his Domain Expansion and Yuji’s inevitable role in saving Megumi. As the confrontation reaches its climax, fans are eager to discover the outcome of this thrilling clash of sorcery and willpower. Here are the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250.

Release date and where to read

Excitement mounts as Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 is set to be released on Monday, February 12th, 2024, at midnight JST.

To catch up on the previous chapters as well as read the latest ones, readers can access the chapter on platforms such as Viz Media, MANGAPlus, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250: plot SPOILERS

For the fans who can’t wait for the official release and wish to know all about the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250’s plotline here’s everything we know:

Yuta utilizes his Domain, named Authentic Mutual Love, to its full potential. Within this domain, Yuta can select one of the Cursed Techniques he has copied and apply it as a Sure-Hit. The other Cursed Techniques are held randomly inside the Katanas, and even Yuta will know what’s in the Katana only after utilizing them.

The chapter has a series of dynamic combat sequences, with Yuta launching mini Rika shikigami to attack Sukuna in the beginning of the chapter, followed by Yuji's powerful punches that shake Sukuna's soul. Despite Sukuna's attempts to block the attacks, Yuta and Yuji persist in their assault, aiming to disrupt Sukuna's control over Megumi's body.

Yuta employs various copied Cursed Techniques, including Uro's Sky Manipulation, to gain the upper hand in the battle. Meanwhile, Yuji focuses on attacking the border between Sukuna and Megumi's souls, attempting to weaken Sukuna's control and restore Megumi's consciousness.

As the battle continues, Sukuna counters Yuta and Yuji's attacks with slashes and strategic maneuvers of his own. Sukuna realizes that Yuji’s attacks are slowing his cursed energy output, and his control over Megumi’s body drops. Despite facing resistance from Yuta's Domain, Sukuna adapts his tactics to overcome the onslaught.

Yuta surprises Sukuna with a diverse array of Cursed Techniques, including those copied from Angel, Uro, Dhruv, Inumaki, and Charles. This makes Sukuna briefly wonder if Yuta had copied Gojo’s infinity as well, though he dismisses the idea as Yuta would need Six Eyes to make it work.

The revelation of Yuta's vast arsenal of techniques poses a formidable challenge to Sukuna's dominance. Yuta uses Uro's space-bending Cursed Technique to launch a katana attack at Sukuna, though it is quickly stopped. The chapter ends as Yuta uses Sukuna’s Cursed Technique Cleave on him, and Sukuna’s face begins to get cut.

JJK Chapter 249 recap

Okkotsu Yuta unveiled his long-awaited Domain Expansion, Authentic Mutual Love, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249. As the chapter opens, a flashback depicts Yuta as he beheads Kenjaku, prompting chaos among the cursed spirits. In the present, Yuta arrives with Rika to confront Sukuna, lamenting his absence during the Sukuna raid team's battle and shouldering the responsibility of ending Kenjaku himself.

Employing his copied technique, Thin Ice Breaker, Yuta brings Sukuna within his Domain, which Sukuna counters with the Hollow Wicker Basket cursed technique. The chapter ended as it revealed that Yuta had brought Yuji into his Domain as well. For more on JJK Chapter 249, click here.

As the battle between Yuta, Yuji, and Sukuna climaxes, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 250 promises to deliver intense action, strategic maneuvers, and shocking revelations. With no break scheduled for the following week, fans can look forward to the continuation of this gripping storyline in the upcoming chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

