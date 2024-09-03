Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268: Megumi's Comeback Eyes Story's Ending and Epilogue

The ending announcement of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga opened up the internet to many speculations and discussions. The return of Satoru Gojo remains to be one of the most anticipated ones. But what is interesting to see in the most recent chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 is the comeback of Megumi. While the battle continues, Megumi's body remains possessed by Sukuna. However, the latest outing foreshadows that the heroes might be getting an upper hand over him.

The return of Nobara Kugisaki in Chapter 267 marked a turning point in the battle, as she used her Resonance technique to weaken Sukuna, giving Yuji the opening he needed to strike back. With this attack, they were able to pull Sukuna out of Megumi's body. Though the effort was a tough one, it was confirmed that fans will be getting the character back once and for all.

With the last couple of chapters to roll out, the story seems to be rushing toward the end. Meanwhile, an epilogue with a time skip also seems highly likely. However, with only numbered chapters, there is a lot to pack in for the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending: What might happen?

Aside from Megumi's return, several possibilities could shape the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen. One likely scenario involves Yuji Itadori making the ultimate sacrifice to defeat Sukuna. Throughout the series, Yuji has been willing to bear the burden of protecting others, and his death could serve as the final act to ensure Sukuna’s permanent destruction.

Another potential ending could focus on the collective efforts of the main characters including Yuji, and Megumi. With Megumi coming back, the team will have one more hand to help them out in fighting Sukuna. Alternatively, the ending might be bittersweet with the victory coming at a higher cost of losing favorite characters. This conclusion would emphasize the complexities and consequences of the battles they’ve fought.

As per MANGAPlus website, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 is scheduled for release on Monday, September 16, 2024. The chapter will be available at midnight in Japan, meaning international readers can expect it to be released early in the morning in their respective time zones.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

